OL: Miles McVay, senior, East St. Louis

A fourth-year varsity stalwart, the 6-foot-7 and 343 pound right tackle is the biggest cornerstone of a loaded Flyers’ line. Verbally committed to Alabama.

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

