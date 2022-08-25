 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OL: Trevor Buhr, senior, Washington

Trevor Buhr, Washington

Trevor Buhr, Washington football

A two-way standout, the 6-foot-4 and 265-pound Buhr is a wrecking ball at left tackle and is Washington’s all-time sack leader with 24 in three varsity seasons. Verbally committed to Iowa State.

