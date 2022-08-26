Opening night football roundup: Union rallies in closing second to beat Washington

Senior quarterback Liam Hughes hit Hayden Burke on a 12-yard TD pass with 32 seconds left to lift Union past Washington in a season-opening football battle between Franklin County toughies in downtown Union.

Hughes then ran in the 2-point conversion as the Wildcats chose to go for the win.

The Hughes-to-Burke TD connection came on fourth down.

“When we got the score, I felt like we had some momentum,” Union coach Justin Grahl said. “We decided to ride the wave. We took a deep breath and we able to making a couple big plays near the end.

“This is a pretty mature group. I’m proud of the way they battled all the way around. Unbelievable high school football game with two hits quality programs.”

Landon Boston gave Washington a 28-21 lead with a 21-yard run midway through the final period. Boston ran for three scores in the contest.

Hayden Burns had a 55-yard interception return for a score for Washington.

Union took a 14-7 lead on a 22-yard TD pass from Hughes to Colton Morrow.

The Wildcats rolled through the regular season unbeaten last year before losing to Vashon 28-22 in the district championship.

Wyatt Birke scored on a 2-yard run to kick-start the hosts to a 7-0 lead after just over three minutes.

The teams have opened the season against one another each of the last five seasons, with Union winning three times.

Eureka 43, Fort Zumwalt West 28: Kevin Emmanuel scored on runs of 56 and 29 yards in the fourth quarter to break a tie and lead the Wildcats to a win at home.

Emmanuel rushed for four scores, including an 80-yard gallop in the third quarter.

West took a 28-7 lead on a 21-yard run by Kyle Nunn early in the second half.

Eureka responded with five unanswered scores. Larry Reed fueled the comeback with a 59-yard TD run.

Marquette 21, Lafayette 14: The Mustangs rolled out to a 21-point lead and held on for a win in this neighborhood rivalry game in Clarkson Valley.

Jack Ahlbrand ran for one score and threw for another to pace the winning attack. He hit Gavin Marsh on a 49-yard TD toss for a 14-0 lead in the opening period.

Connor Griebenow scored on an 8-yard run to push the lead to three scores in the third quarter.

Zae Jones scored on a 90-yard run late in the game to pull the Lancers to within seven.

Marquette has won the last five games against Lafayette.

Pattonville 22, Ritenour 15: DeAndre Bush scored on a 1-yard run with 2:24 remaining to lift the Pirates to their sixth successive win over their St. Charles Rock Road rivals.

Derrick Smith scampered around the right corner and beat a host of defenders into the end zone to give Ritenour a 15-14 lead midway through the final period.

The Huskies have lost 13 in a row. Their last win was a 66-8 triumph over McCluer North on March 26, 2021.

Parkway West 30, Vianney 6: Carson Rakers hit Jack Goedde with on a 30-yard scoring toss to break open a non-league affair at Vianney.

Senior running back Brian Campbell got the ball rolling for the Longhorns with a 75-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

West, which finished 7-3 last season, has won the last three games between the teams.

Francis Howell 45, Fort Zumwalt North 0: The Vikings scored three times in the opening 7 minutes and 9 seconds to take control of this contest between Class 5 rivals in O’Fallon, Mo.

Senior Brady Hultman scored on 58-yard run and Bryant Thomas returned a blocked punt for a score.

Howell won its first five games last season on the way to a 10-2 campaign.

North beat Howell 42-13 in Week 2 last year.

Francis Howell Central 24, Fort Zumwalt East 21: Nick Ortinau scored on a short run midway through the second quarter to put the Spartans in front for good in this game at East.

Keith Johnson triggered a defensive effort with three first-half interceptions.

Aiden Hernandez added a 1-yard TD run for the winners.

East had won seven of the previous 11 games between the schools.

Central, which finished 2-8 last season, has won its last four season openers.

Triad 41, Mattoon 22: Junior Collin Qualls and senior Nic Funk scored first-half touchdown to help the Knights to win in Coles County.

The Knights won their fourth successive opener.

Parkway Central 36, Parkway South 18: D.J. Burgess ran four scores to help the Colts to a win at home.

Sophomore Frank Harmon scored on a 29-yard pass from Sam Sailors early in the second quarter to put the hosts ahead to stay.

Eddie Ahearn threw for two scores for South.

Connor Lander added a 31-yard field goal for the winners.

Central broke a three-game losing streak on opening night.

Timberland 58, Liberty 14: The Wolves racked up 42 first-half points on the way to a win between Wentzville rivals.

A.J. Rains got the ball rolling with a 35-yard TD run in the opening period. He also scored from 5 and 20 yards out to push the lead to 28-7.

The Wolves have won their last three games against Liberty including a 61-12 triumph last season.

De Soto 42, DuBourg 12: Austin Missey threw for three scores and Eli Thebeau scored on runs of 2 and 19 yards in the first quarter as the Dragons rolled on the road.

Thebeau scored just 22 seconds into the contest to kick-start the attack. Missey hit Drew Hardin and David Imhoff in the third period to put the game away.

The Dragons, who snapped an 11-game losing streak, won for the first time since beating Cape Girardeau Central 13-0 on Nov. 30, 2020.

De Soto went 0-10 last season and was outscored 472-58.

Borgia 27, Pacific 0: Trenton Volmert broke a scoreless tie with a 13-yard run in the third quarter and Hayden Wolfe sealed the victory with a 37-yard gallop early in the final period as Borgia won on the road. Wolfe also returned an interception 33 yards for a score.

Borgia has won seven of the last eight against Pacific dating back to Oct. 23, 2015.

Brentwood 26, St. Pius X 16: John Clay ran for two scores to help the Eagles to a win in Festus.

Brentwood has won four in a row over the Lancers.

Waterloo 13, Mater Dei 2: Evan Davis scored on a 1-yard run with 20 seconds left in the first half to propel the Bulldogs to a win in Breese over the No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings.

Lexi Stephens added the extra point.