Orchard Farm rolls to win at Warrenton for share of GAC North title

WARRENTON — Put the ball in the hands of A.J. Snow and Laterri'On West and Orchard Farm football fans feel good about their chances.
West rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns and Snow added two more scores on the ground to lead the Eagles to a 38-7 win at Warrenton in a GAC North football game Friday night.
“The team trusts me to run the ball and the team trusts him to run the ball,” said West, a junior running back. “We just do our job and do what we can do to get the win.”
With the win, Orchard Farm (5-3 overall, 3-1 league) assured itself of a tie for the top spot in the GAC North. Warrenton also finished 3-1 in the league and St. Charles West can do so as well with a win over St. Charles on Saturday.
“It feels great,” said Snow, a senior quarterback. “We were 2-8 last year and had a lot of young guys. We got them ready to go for this year.”
The Eagles were able to put last year's record in the rearview mirror with a stellar effort on both sides of the ball.
“We made some adjustments about midway through the season and our defense has really kind of flourished under this new system,” Orchard Farm coach Blake Arnette said. “And offensively, we've prided ourselves on our ability to run the ball all year and that starts up front. With Laterri'On and A.J., that 1-2 punch is hard to deal with.”
Warrenton (3-5, 3-1) was gunning for its first outright conference title since 2001, but had to do so without the services of its top two running backs in Quincy McRoberts and Isaiah Jones, who are both in COVID-19 quarantine.
The loss of McRoberts was especially tough on the Warriors as he came into the game eighth in the St. Louis area in rushing and 11th in scoring and total TDs.
Minus its top offensive weapon, freshman Joe Goldsmith stepped in for Warrenton and totaled the last 25 yards of the game's opening drive, including an 8-yard scoring run for a quick 7-0 lead just 2 minutes, 49 seconds in.
Orchard Farm quickly responded behind the big-play ability of its quarterback.
A high snap from the 31 sailed over Snow's head to about the 15 or 20. He scooped it up, looked for someone to pass to and then decided to take it himself, racing down the Warriors sideline for a 69-yard score. The snap on the two-point conversion was also high, but it was no problem for Snow, who hauled it in with one hand and ran it in for an 8-7 lead.
“Once I did that, the whole momentum just shifted,” Snow said. “I saw our team start to get excited on the sideline. After that, we knew we were ready to go.”
With two TDs in the game's first 3:41, it looked like it would be a high-scoring affair, but the next score wouldn't come until 19:30 had elapsed on the clock.
After Bryce Westerfeld's second interception of the quarter, West did the rest, as he produced consecutive runs of 15, 14 and 14 yards to give the Eagles a TD with 49 seconds left in the first half. Snow's pass to Alex Heitmann on the 2-point conversion made it a 16-7 Orchard Farm lead at the break.
“And we knew we were getting the ball out of half, so that was huge,” Arnette said. “With the way the defense was playing, we were pretty confident if we were able to go down and score, we'd be able to score again coming out of half and get up by two-plus scores.”
The Eagles took the second half kickoff and drove 55 yards on 12 plays, chewing up the first 6:14 of the second half, as West scored from 11 yards out to make it 22-7 after a missed 2-point conversion.
“All props go to my line,” West said. “Gabe Schauman did his thing tonight. And we had two freshmen (Colby Sanchez and Joey Cleary) on our line and they kicked butt. They weren't scared. They weren't nervous.”
West produced 45 yards on four carries to start Orchard Farm's next series, but he went down with a brief injury after the fourth run. So, Snow called his own number and scored from 13 yards out and the Eagles had a 30-7 lead after Snow caught the 2-point conversion pass from Westerfeld.
Snow came into the game fifth in the area in scoring and tied for third in total TDs, as he added to both totals against the Warriors.
Orchard Farm compiled its second 12-play, 6-minute, 14-second drive of the second half, as West's third TD run of the game, a 16-yarder, made it 38 straight points and a 38-7 lead to close out the scoring with 6:06 to play.
Orchard Farm vs. Warrenton football
