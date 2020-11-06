Overton lifts St. Dominic past Parkway North and into first district final since 2015

At 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, Jackson Overton doesn’t need much space to get off on a good run.
During St. Dominic’s 44-14 win at Parkway North in a Class 4 District 3 football semifinal, Overton had more than enough space as he ran 13 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns, with all but one carry coming in the first half.
“We like to run what we call our big boy formations,” Overton said. “Those guys on the line just make it so easy for me to do what I need to do. It’s easy running behind them with the work they do.”
St. Dominic (8-4) will play the winner of Saturday's district semifinal between MICDS and Trinity in a district championship game next week. It will be the Crusaders’ first district final since 2015.
On Friday, Overton got the Crusaders off to a lead with two scores in quick succession.
His first score came from 6 yards out with 5 minutes and 55 seconds left in the opening quarter and was set up by a blocked punt by senior Luke Thomas.
St. Dominic coach Blake Markway lauded both the teams' overall defense and special teams and Overton.
“This was our seventh game where we held the opponent to two scores or less,” Markway said. “The (blocked punt) was a turning point there, we didn’t start out necessarily great on offense. A lot of the guys on special teams are offensive and defensive starters and they have a lot of pride in what they do out there. Jackson has been consistent all year and he’s a heck of a player who works really hard and is really good.”
The second score, just 1:59 of game play later, was a 4-yard run by Overton and was keyed by a 53-yard gallop by the sophomore.
In total, Overton had 13 carries for 141 yards with just a 15 yard scamper coming in the second half. The total tied for his third best tally of the season behind just efforts of 174 and 145 yards.
Overton said he was pleased with what he did Friday.
“This team was a district semifinalist last year and we kind of took a pounding,” Overton said. “I made it my goal to come back here and see that it wouldn’t happen again.”
St. Dominic led 23-0 at the half and a fourth quarter turbo clock was shut down by a pair of touchdown passes from North senior quarterback Evan Workman to senior wide out Stephan Harrold.
North coach Karl Odenwald said that the Vikings (2-3) now have something to build on for next year in an effort to get past 2020.
“That was not the result we were hoping for,” Odenwald said. “I have to credit our kids because they didn’t give up. They could have thrown in the towel. They continued to fight back and that is something positive we can take from this and build off of it. This was a strange season and we’ll come back ready for more next year.”
Class 4 Football Playoffs: St. Dominic vs. Parkway North
