Overton lifts St. Dominic past Parkway North and into first district final since 2015

At 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, Jackson Overton doesn’t need much space to get off on a good run.

During St. Dominic’s 44-14 win at Parkway North in a Class 4 District 3 football semifinal, Overton had more than enough space as he ran 13 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns, with all but one carry coming in the first half.

“We like to run what we call our big boy formations,” Overton said. “Those guys on the line just make it so easy for me to do what I need to do. It’s easy running behind them with the work they do.”

St. Dominic (8-4) will play the winner of Saturday's district semifinal between MICDS and Trinity in a district championship game next week. It will be the Crusaders’ first district final since 2015.

On Friday, Overton got the Crusaders off to a lead with two scores in quick succession.

His first score came from 6 yards out with 5 minutes and 55 seconds left in the opening quarter and was set up by a blocked punt by senior Luke Thomas.

St. Dominic coach Blake Markway lauded both the teams' overall defense and special teams and Overton.