Overton returns from injury with a flourish, helps St. Dominic reach first state semifinal

O’FALLON, Mo. — Jackson Overton visualized the moment for 11 weeks.

The St. Dominic senior, who scored 29 touchdowns as a junior, had not played a snap this season after suffering a broken collarbone at a preseason jamboree.

But on the third play from scrimmage in the Crusaders' Class 4 football state quarterfinal matchup against Parkway Central, Overton heard the play call and knew he was getting the ball.

“I had been waiting for that moment for the longest time,” Overton said. “I pictured in my head, that if I made it back, the first time touching the ball, I’m not going to get brought down.”

A Hollywood script writer could not have crafted a better moment.

On his first handoff of the season, Overton raced 42 yards for a touchdown and St. Dominic never looked back, earning a 29-0 victory.

St. Dominic (7-5), which advanced to the final four for the first time in program history, will host West Plains (9-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 4 semifinal.

Overton carried the ball six times, but his first touch was the most impactful. Lining up in the slot, he raced to his left and received a jet sweep handoff from quarterback Kelly Welby. He put on the brakes, cut up the middle, slithered out of the grasp of two different tacklers and sprinted towards the right pylon.

“Guys made the blocks, I made the cut, got upfield and it was amazing. Truly awesome,” said Overton, who gained 76 yards on six carries.

The addition of Overton, who also caught three passes for 10 yards, added another dimension to an already explosive offense.

“We saw him as an addition to help us spread out and to add to our passing game on the perimeter,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said.

Overton carried the ball exactly 205 times as both as a sophomore and a junior, but the emergence of senior Sam Cross and junior Thomas Pulliam at the running back position allowed Markway to play Overton mostly in the slot receiver position Saturday.

Pulliam gained 101 yards on 28 carries, and Cross collected 100 yards on 21 carries as the Crusaders churned up 276 yards on the ground. St. Dominic ran the ball 23 times before attempting a pass, often directly snapping the ball to either Pulliam or Cross in a formation one might see in black-and-white film reels.

“I learned that offense from a hall of famer while I was coaching as an assistant at Virginia,” Markway said. “Not many teams see it, they think it’s a Wildcat, but it’s an old-fashioned, early 1900s, single wing. It’s hard to defend when guys are getting off the ball as well as they do and you have a couple of talented backs.”

After Overton electrified the home crowd on his first touch, St. Dominic single-winged its way to an 11-play, 54-yard drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run from Cross to increase the lead to 13-0.

Parkway Central (9-3) had two excellent opportunities to cut into the deficit when sophomore wide receiver Brandon Macon got behind the Crusaders’ defense. On one occasion, quarterback Sam Sailors overthrew him by a few yards. On the other, Pulliam closed ground in a hurry and broke up another potential touchdown.

“If you mess up, you just have to get back, get your eyes to your man and play through his hands and that’s what I did,” Pulliam said.

And the St. Dominic defense surrendered little in the running game. After DJ Burgess scooted 17 yards on the first play from scrimmage for Parkway Central, the Crusaders held the Colts to 14 total yards on their next 20 snaps.

With four minutes remaining until halftime, senior linebacker Nash Kell burst through the line, blocked a punt, scooped it up and rumbled the final eight yards to put St. Dominic ahead 20-0.

“I saw my opportunity to break through and get back there as fast as I could. As soon as I blocked it, it took a perfect bounce and it was a scoop and score,” Kell said.

Max Nash finished the first half with a 19-yard field goal, then added kicks from 20 and 33 yards as St. Dominic controlled the clock and held Parkway Central to 93 yards in the second half, 57 coming on a fourth-quarter run by Burgess, who finished with 129 yards on 18 carries.

Despite the comfortable score, Overton did not ease up in the second half. He dove for a pass that ticked off his fingertips in the end zone, then ignored a chance to run out of bounds and sought out a defender to contact.

“I had a lot of pent-up aggression from all my time out. I didn’t care if someone got in my way, they were going to feel me,” Overton said.

And St. Dominic is feeling a new level of confidence, heading into its first state semifinal with a trusted weapon, healthy and energized.

“There were a lot of days that we thought this wouldn’t happen, but the coaches and players made it happen,” Overton said. “They kept winning and gave me a chance to get back on the field, and I am beyond grateful for that.”