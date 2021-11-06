Overton scores five touchdowns, St. Dominic makes last big play to edge McCluer

It took St. Dominic eight plays, but Overton’s fourth touchdown gave it a 35-28 lead with just more than two minutes remaining in the third.

Hopkins had an answer a minute later as he turned a broken play into a 46-yard touchdown run. He then tacked on the two-point conversion to give McCluer a 36-35 lead with 42.4 seconds left in the third. On the afternoon Hopkins rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

“We told our kids the play that worries us the most against them is the broken play,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “He’s dynamic. He’s their leading rusher and he’s hard to tackle. He’s a heck of a player.”

So is Overton. On St. Dominic’s next drive he carried the ball on 10 of its 12 plays and was untouched on what would be a game-winning 3-yard touchdown run with 7:49 to play.

“It’s a blessing that coach has faith in us to put the game away,” Overton said. “That means he trusts me and he trusts the O-line, that’ll take us a long way.”

McCluer had two more possessions to make something happen and couldn’t. Willenbrink finished off the first. The second died when Hopkins was unable to scramble out of trouble at the St. Dominic 22.