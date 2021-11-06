Overton scores five touchdowns, St. Dominic makes last big play to edge McCluer

FLORISSANT — Matthew Willenbrink had a decision to make Saturday afternoon.
A senior defensive back for the St. Dominic football team, Willenbrink could stay with his man or abandon him and chase down the quarterback.
It was no easy choice.
The quarterback in question was McCluer senior Micheal Hopkins, who entering the game had passed and rushed for more than 2,600 yards combined this season. On fourth-and-3 at the St. Dominic 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter and trailing by a touchdown, Hopkins made for the first down marker to keep the drive alive.
Willenbrink made up his mind.
“I figured the quarterback would tuck it and go,” Willenbrink said. “I knew it was a big play and it could be the last game of the season.”
At full speed, Willenbrink knocked Hopkins out of bounds a yard short of the first down. St. Dominic’s defense had snuffed out McCluer’s last, best scoring drive to hold on for a roller-coaster 43-36 win in a Class 4 District 4 semifinal at McCluer.
The No. 4 seed, St. Dominic (7-4) advanced to host No. 2 seed Hazelwood East (6-5) in the district championship game Friday night. The Spartans are not allowed to host despite being the higher seed because the Missouri State High School Activities Association refused to allow schools in the Hazelwood School District to host postseason games due to the district’s COVID-19 spectator policies.
It will be the first time St. Dominic has hosted a district championship game as it takes another crack at winning the first district crown in school history.
“We’re going to make history,” junior running back Jackson Overton said. “I believe that.”
Overton nearly made history Saturday afternoon. The 5-foot-7 and 155-pound speedster was the catalyst for the Crusaders offense as he rushed 33 times for 206 yards and scored five touchdowns. He was within striking distance of the school’s single-game rushing record of 244 yards set by Jacob Larson in 2015.
Overton was spectacular as he weaved his way through the space created for him by the St. Dominic offensive line. Even when McCluer was able to get a hand on him, Overton consistently powered through first contact to turn short runs into long ones.
“They do an amazing job,” McCluer coach Howard Brown said. “They’re well coached guys.”
The No. 1 seed, McCluer (7-3) was on its heels from the opening kickoff. The high-octane Comets offense ran three plays and punted to start the game. It had possession for less than 90 seconds.
In the next 90 seconds, St. Dominic led 7-0 as Overton raced 34 yards for his first touchdown of the afternoon. He scored two more times to give the Crusaders a 21-0 lead before the Comets picked up a first down.
When McCluer got into gear, however, the complexion of the game completely changed. Senior receiver Dennis Keyes made an impressive one-handed grab on a 10-yard pass from Hopkins to put the Comets on the board with 1 minute and 50 seconds to play in the first quarter. The duo connected for the ensuing two-point conversion to make it 21-8.
McCluer surged ahead by scoring on its next two possessions. Hopkins scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown and then found senior standout Kameron Gillespie for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 22-21 with 4:48 in the second quarter.
Hopkins tossed another touchdown, this one a quick pass to senior running back Victor Johnson for a 10-yard score, to give the Comets a 28-21 lead at halftime.
After riding high to start, St. Dominic was crestfallen as it made its way to the locker room.
“It was kind of a hard beat to the chest, it knocks the wind out of you a little bit,” Overton said. “Then once you get in the locker room, settle down a little bit, take a deep breath and realize we can do this.”
St. Dominic received the ball to start the third quarter and promptly tied the game. Senior tight end Ryan Schwendeman took a reverse hand off and rushed 14 yards for the touchdown to make it 28-28 with 7:58 in the third.
McCluer’s first drive sputtered after three plays and the Comets' punt gave the Crusaders a short field.
It took St. Dominic eight plays, but Overton’s fourth touchdown gave it a 35-28 lead with just more than two minutes remaining in the third.
Hopkins had an answer a minute later as he turned a broken play into a 46-yard touchdown run. He then tacked on the two-point conversion to give McCluer a 36-35 lead with 42.4 seconds left in the third. On the afternoon Hopkins rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
“We told our kids the play that worries us the most against them is the broken play,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “He’s dynamic. He’s their leading rusher and he’s hard to tackle. He’s a heck of a player.”
So is Overton. On St. Dominic’s next drive he carried the ball on 10 of its 12 plays and was untouched on what would be a game-winning 3-yard touchdown run with 7:49 to play.
“It’s a blessing that coach has faith in us to put the game away,” Overton said. “That means he trusts me and he trusts the O-line, that’ll take us a long way.”
McCluer had two more possessions to make something happen and couldn’t. Willenbrink finished off the first. The second died when Hopkins was unable to scramble out of trouble at the St. Dominic 22.
Gillespie got two touches on the Comets' last two drives. He caught six passes for 107 yards and a score. He had two rushes for 5 yards.
There was just more than two minutes remaining when McCluer gave the ball back to St. Dominic. The Comets defense couldn't get one more stop to give itself one last chance.
“I put it on myself. When you score 36 points you’re supposed to win the game,” Brown said. “We should have done a better job of shutting it down.”
St. Dominic ran out the clock and then celebrated surviving to play another week. The fact they’ll get to put their season on the line at home Friday is a dream come true.
“This means so much to our seniors to host this district championship, hopefully to bring the first one home in school history,” Willenbrink said. “That’d mean the world to me and the rest of the seniors for sure.”