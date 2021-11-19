Owensville Dutchmen at Cardinal Ritter Lions

On Owensville: Won its 10th district championship last week and first since 2016, when it last advanced to the quarterfinals. … Won four in a row after losing at Union 28-26 in Week 7. … Two losses this season were by a combined three points. … Faces Ritter for the second consecutive postseason. Lost to the Lions 57-8 in the first round of last season's district tournament. … Senior quarterback Brendan Decker has passed for 2,177 yards, 28 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Rushed for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Austin Lowder has rushed for 1,063 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. Senior receiver Derek Brandt has 51 receptions for 955 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns. … At linebacker Brandt has made 128 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four interceptions. Senior Alan Kopp has made 107 tackles and three tackles for loss. Junior defensive lineman Hunter Boyer has made 53 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks.