Owensville Dutchmen at Union Wildcats

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Owensville 5-1 overall, 2-1 Four Rivers; Union 6-0, 3-0.
Rankings: Union No. 8 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Owensville 57, Pacific 42; Union 48, Warrenton 6.
Broadcast: KLPW 92.7-FM will broadcast the game live on the radio.
On Owensville: Has won four of its last six against Union including last season’s 53-13 victory. Only loss this season came to Gasconade County rival Hermann, 36-35 on Sept. 24. Averaging 47.3 points per game to rank No. 1 in the Four Rivers Conference. Defense has allowed 27.5 points per game to rank fourth in the league. …Senior quarterback Brendan Decker has completed 59-of-102 passes for 1,268 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 530 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Austin Lowder has rushed for 479 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Derek Brandt has caught 29 passes for 608 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Bryce Payne has made 17 receptions for 413 yards and four touchdowns. …At defensive back Brandt has made 79 tackles, seven tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Brent Helmig has made 72 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Dominic Grigaitis has made two interceptions.
On Union: Had its two game win-streak over Owensville broken last season. Holds a 7-4 edge in the series since 2010. Is 6-0 for the first time since 2010 when it finished 10-1. Since 2008 has won six or more games in a row in a season eight times including two 10-game win streaks. …Junior quarterback Liam Hughes has completed 77-of-114 pass attempts for 1,262 yards and 17 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Wyatt Birke has rushed for 437 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Dalton Voss has rushed for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Hayden Burke has made 26 receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Colton Morrow has made nine receptions for 177 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Ewald has made 12 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. …Morrow has made 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Junior Killian Cordia has made 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Defense has made six total interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.