Owensville Dutchmen at Union Wildcats

On Union: Had its two game win-streak over Owensville broken last season. Holds a 7-4 edge in the series since 2010. Is 6-0 for the first time since 2010 when it finished 10-1. Since 2008 has won six or more games in a row in a season eight times including two 10-game win streaks. …Junior quarterback Liam Hughes has completed 77-of-114 pass attempts for 1,262 yards and 17 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Wyatt Birke has rushed for 437 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Dalton Voss has rushed for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Hayden Burke has made 26 receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Colton Morrow has made nine receptions for 177 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Ewald has made 12 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. …Morrow has made 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Junior Killian Cordia has made 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Defense has made six total interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.