Pacific grateful to be practicing as Paul Day era kicks off

PACIFIC — Tyler Martin was running laps around the track in early February at Pacific High.
The two-way lineman wanted to get in a little exercise before the Super Bowl later that afternoon.
He watched intently as several school administrators squired around a potential candidate for the vacant football coaching position, showing him the brand new field.
“I walked up and introduced myself and he told me his name,” Martin recalled. “I went right home and googled it, saw his resume and thought, 'Wow, it would be great if we could get him.' ”
That name was Paul Day.
And his eye-popping history included two Class 5 state championships in 2016 and 2018 as the coach at Vianney.
Martin got his wish.
The Paul Day era officially began Monday at the Franklin County school with a late afternoon indoor practice session.
Day hopes to breathe some life into a program that has struggled mightily in recent years.
Pacific is coming off back-to-back 1-9 seasons and a 0-10 campaign in 2016, when it lost every game by at least 18 points.
Martin and his teammates feel Day is the perfect choice for the reclamation project.
Day has already instilled a new attitude with plenty of offseason enthusiasm in the weight room.
“The vision of what (the administration) wants this program to be is what I’m excited about,” Day said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s gone well so far.”
The players appear to be buying into Day’s winning philosophy.
“Any new coach should bring life into a program,” lineman Ted Toney said. “But when we found out where he’s from and what he’s done in the past, we were so excited.”
Added Martin, “The resume was impressive enough, but when you talk to him he’s even way better in person.”
Vianney compiled a 51-23 mark in six seasons under Day and went 12-12 in the always-strong Metro Catholic Conference. The Griffins were winless in conference play during the previous two campaigns before his arrival.
Day also had successful stints at Fort Zumwalt West and Owensville, which is in the Four Rivers Conference along with Pacific.
His new challenge is a difficult one. Pacific lost 53 successive games between 2002-2007.
But this group is enchanted with its new coach and his successful background.
“We’re working as hard as we’ve ever worked in the offseason,” Martin said.
The Pacific players are just happy to be back on the football field. They realize that schools in St. Louis County are not allowed to practice because of COVID-19 regulations and their potential seasons are in doubt.
That fact is not lost on Martin.
“I have friends that go to St. Louis County schools and it’s heartbreaking to see what they’re going through,” he said. “To not play, to not have a season, I can’t image that feeling. It makes me feel so grateful that we do.”
Toney, a 6-foot-2, 295-pounder, also feels blessed.
“I couldn’t imagine being a senior and getting my season taken away,” Toney said. “I’m just honored — follow the guidelines and we can keep playing.”
Toney said a rough day at practice isn’t so rough anymore.
“Just to be out here, you won’t hear us complain,” he said.
The Indians open the season Aug. 28 at Borgia.
Day said he believes hard work and determination among the coaching staff and players is the key to turning around the program.
“It’s no secret,” he said. “It will be the same things I’ve done everywhere I’ve been.”
Day sat out last season after stepping down at Vianney. He missed the coaching ranks and jumped back in when the Pacific job became open after Clint Anderson resigned in December.
“Our goal is simple,” Day said. “We want to be better tomorrow than we were today. If we can keep doing that, everything else will fall into place.”
