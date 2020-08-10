Pacific grateful to be practicing as Paul Day era kicks off

The Pacific players are just happy to be back on the football field. They realize that schools in St. Louis County are not allowed to practice because of COVID-19 regulations and their potential seasons are in doubt.

That fact is not lost on Martin.

“I have friends that go to St. Louis County schools and it’s heartbreaking to see what they’re going through,” he said. “To not play, to not have a season, I can’t image that feeling. It makes me feel so grateful that we do.”

Toney, a 6-foot-2, 295-pounder, also feels blessed.

“I couldn’t imagine being a senior and getting my season taken away,” Toney said. “I’m just honored — follow the guidelines and we can keep playing.”

Toney said a rough day at practice isn’t so rough anymore.

“Just to be out here, you won’t hear us complain,” he said.

The Indians open the season Aug. 28 at Borgia.

Day said he believes hard work and determination among the coaching staff and players is the key to turning around the program.

“It’s no secret,” he said. “It will be the same things I’ve done everywhere I’ve been.”