Pacific Indians at Washington Blue Jays

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Pacific 0-1; Washington 1-0.
Last week: Borgia 49, Pacific 12; Washington 54, Union 13.
Stream: KLPW.com.
On Pacific: Played its first game with coach Paul Day at the helm. Day led Vianney to the 2016 and 2018 Class 5 state championships after a long, successful run at Fort Zumwalt West. ... Pacific was handed a tough opener against a Borgia team that returned significant experience on both sides of the ball. Junior running back Matthew Austin rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Luke Meyer completed 10 of 18 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Danta Harris caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. … Senior defensive lineman Tyler Martin had five tackles and a sack. Senior linebacker Colton Thompson had nine tackles.
On Washington: Since restarting its series with neighbor Pacific, Washington has won three of four including the last two. ... The Blue Jays opened the season with a dominating victory over Union. Senior running back Dylan Pape rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Cole Nahlik rushed for two touchdowns. Senior tight end and defensive lineman Ryan Hoerstkamp had an interception return for a touchdown. ... The 13 points scored by Union is its fewest in five games against Washington since 2001.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.