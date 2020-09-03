Pacific Indians at Washington Blue Jays

On Pacific: Played its first game with coach Paul Day at the helm. Day led Vianney to the 2016 and 2018 Class 5 state championships after a long, successful run at Fort Zumwalt West. ... Pacific was handed a tough opener against a Borgia team that returned significant experience on both sides of the ball. Junior running back Matthew Austin rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Luke Meyer completed 10 of 18 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Danta Harris caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. … Senior defensive lineman Tyler Martin had five tackles and a sack. Senior linebacker Colton Thompson had nine tackles.