Palymra scores early, often in rout of O'Fallon Christian

O'FALLON, Mo. — Despite the heat and humidity, things quickly snowballed out of control Friday night for O'Fallon Christian coach Dakota Conway and his Eagles.
The Palmyra Panthers scored a 38-0 season-opening win over the Eagles, who went 7-5 and reached the district championship game in Class 2 last season.
The Eagles lost their starting quarterback, senior Kaden McMullen, late in the first half after a hard hit. He did not return as part of a concussion protocol.
In the second half, senior wide receiver/defensive back and backup quarterback Kalin Black was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. Black will have to sit out next week's game at St. Dominic. McMullen will be evaluated this week and will have to be cleared before rejoining his teammates.
That left the Eagles down to third-string quarterback sophomore August Billings. Other backups were pressed into duty as well in the game.
But Conway made no excuses.
"First off, Palmyra is a fantastic football team," Conway said. "Those guys do a great job over there. They have a great football team. We battled some injuries and things that did not go our way. This is not the result we wanted. We'll have to take this experience and learn from it.
There will be plenty to learn. Palmyra dominated the game in all phases - offense, defense and special teams.
"You never know what's going to happen in Week 1," Palmyra coach Kevin Miller said. "We felt like our physicality would be something they are not used to. We know they were used to our style of play. Our kids were prepared and ready to go. We're blessed with a good group of seniors."
Offensively, the Panthers amassed 274 yards, including 168 yards rushing. Senior Wade Begley rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries. Senior quarterback Brody Lehenbauer was three of eight for 107 yards.
"Our offense clicked today," Miller said. "We're super-excited about how this all turned out."
O'Fallon Christian managed just 81 yards on offense. Sophomore receiver Jost Bartig accounted for 55 yards on one play late in the fourth quarter when he caught a deflected pass and rambled to the Palmyra 16-yard-line with less than 4 minutes to play. However, the Eagles were not able to move the ball and surrendered it on downs.
"I liked how we fought to the end," Conway said. "I had told them at halftime they could take this one way or the other and they chose to come back and respond and fight. A couple of key injuries early unraveled us a little bit. We were down to our third-string quarterback and he played well."
Palmyra jumped to a 30-0 lead by halftime. The senior-laden Panthers marched 74 yards on their first drive with speedy sophomore Hayes Miller scoring on an 2-yard end around.
The Panthers made it 12-0 when senior Peyton Timbrook caught a pass from Lehenbauer for an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Lehenbauer then scored on a 16-yard run for an 18-0 lead. Miller scored his second touchdown on an 88-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers concluded their 24-point second quarter when Zane Meyers returned a punt for 71 yards.
The punt return came after the play that sent McMullen out of the game. He sat on the bench and watched his teammates play in the second half.
"We wanted to keep him out as a precautionary measure," Conway said. "He's healthy as far as I know. It's a long season. We'll evaluate him and go from there."
Losing Black will hurt, Conway said.
"That's disappointing. He's a great football player and a great young man," Conway said. "He's intense. We'll talk and learn from it and grow from it. It will be a learning experience."
The lone bright spot in the first half came when senior Colby Bolden intercepted a pass at the Eagles' 10.
In the second half, Miller returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers also scored on a safety.
Conway wants to his Eagles to put this game in the past and look ahead.
"I just told them, how we respond to this will be a key to our season," Conway said. "I'm still proud of them. We'll have to learn and move on."
