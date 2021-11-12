Parker makes impact to lift Cardinal Ritter to victory against Lutheran North

Cardinal Ritter freshman Jamorian Parker stepped up Friday when his chance came to play.
Parker ran off tackle for a 25-yard touchdown with 3 minutes and 24 seconds to play Friday night, lifting the Lions to a hard-fought 20-18 victory over the host Lutheran North Crusaders in the Class 3 District 3 football championship.
Cardinal Ritter (6-6) advanced to play Owensville (9-2) in a quarterfinal matchup Nov. 20.
Lutheran North (7-4) saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Lutheran North held a 6-1 advantage in the series entering the game.
"I wanted the ball there. My senior running back (Artrell Miller) was hurt," Parker said. "I had to step up as a freshman. I'm always ready to go. It was just an off-tackle play. My offensive line made the blocks and I was out in the open."
Parker acknowledged he "screamed" when he broke through the line.
"I said, 'Let's go.' I knew it was in for the touchdown," Parker said. "Nobody was going to catch me."
Cardinal Ritter sophomore quarterback Antwon McKay shook his head thinking about Parker making the big play.
"He's a quick dude," McKay said. "He's my bro. That was a big touchdown there."
Lutheran North went ahead 18-14 with 5:52 to play. Senior Charles Stills caused a fumble and recovered it at the Cardinal Ritter 5-yard line. The Lions attempted a trick play on a third-and-15 situation and it backfired.
McKay was not discouraged after the double reverse play ended in a turnover.
"Things happen in football," McKay said. "We're used to adversity. We weren't going to get down about it. We knew there was time to play. We knew we could come back and win if it came to that."
The Crusaders needed just two plays to take a short-lived lead.
Senior quarterback Brian Brown scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard keeper for an 18-14 edge. But Lutheran North was unable to stretch the lead to six when the Crusaders failed for the third time on a two-point conversion.
A kickoff out of bounds set Cardinal Ritter in business at its 35.
Four running plays moved the ball to the 25 and the Lions needed to make 2 yards on third down. Parker got that and more. He burst through the line and sped untouched into the end zone. A two-point attempt failed.
The Lions ended the regular season with losses to Jackson (twice), St. Mary's and Bowling Green. Coach Brennan Spain wasn't worried when the postseason began.
"That's the good thing about Missouri — you get two seasons in one," Spain said. "Despite what we did in the first season, the first season prepared us for this. We played Joliet Catholic, Jackson twice and powerful Bowling Green, that prepared us for how we got there. People may look at our schedule and saw we ain't winning much, but that prepared us for this game.”
Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner, who was Lutheran North's offensive coordinator when the Crusaders won the 2019 state championship, lamented the loss.
"It was a good, hard-fought battle. They made more plays and executed their assignments a little bit better tonight," Wagner said.
Parker stepped in for Miller, who gained 65 yards on 14 carries and left with cramping in the second half. Miller said he would be fine for the next game.
“He did really well," Miller said of Parker. "He did what he needed to do. I couldn't ask for anything more. I loved what he did. He's young and he's just a freshman but he doesn't have any doubts about himself. He came in and did what he had to do. I'm sorry I couldn't finish up but he stepped up big-time for us. It was the biggest touchdown of the year for us."
Lutheran North was unable to move the ball and saw its season and run of eight consecutive district championships come to a crushing end. The last time the Crusaders did not advance out of the district tournament was 2012, when they finished 4-7.
Parker finished with 74 yards rushing on 10 carries. Cardinal Ritter had 203 yards rushing as a team and had just 5 yards through the air on one completed pass.
Brown, who also had TD runs of 1 and 24 yards, finished with 149 yards rushing on 13 carries. The Crusaders wound up with 217 yards rushing and 17 yards passing.
"He did really well," Wagner said about Brown. "He did everything I could ask of him."
Brown did it all for the Crusaders in their opening drive. On the first play, he scampered 43 yards to the Lions' 39. He ran in the final 24 yards on a keeper to give Lutheran North a 6-0 lead at the 9:09 mark. The two-point conversion run failed.
A penalty moved up the kickoff for Lutheran North. It didn't help the Crusaders.
Cardinal Ritter junior Mike Tilman caught the ball at the 3 and after going forward he veered to the right sideline where he had a wall of blockers. Tilman raced untouched down the sideline for a 97-yard yard kickoff return. Miller run in the two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead at 8:51.
It was Tilman's first kickoff return for a touchdown in his career.
"You know right before that kickoff, I thought I was going to score a touchdown," Tilman said. "I saw middle open up so I went there and then I saw someone coming at me so I bounced outside and hit the sideline. It was all green from there. I was so happy. I knew it was a touchdown."
However, Lutheran North did not get rattled. The Crusaders mounted a 67-yard drive that took eight plays and take a 12-8 lead. Brown ran in from the 1 for his second touchdown.
Not to be outdone, the Lions responded with a long drive. Cardinal Ritter needed nine plays to go 61 yards. McKay scored on a 13-yard run around left end on the first play of the second quarter. The two-point conversion run failed.
"I improvised on that play," McKay said. "It was a big play for us."
The Crusaders created a turnover with 7 minutes left in the half. Junior Rick Merriweather jarred the ball loose from McKay and recovered the fumble at the Cardinal Ritter 33.
But Lutheran North could not convert, giving the ball up on downs at the Lions' 13.
"They stepped up and made some big plays," Wagner said. "You talk about championship football, you can't have penalties and you have to make plays."
Tilman and his teammates celebrated on the field.
"We came out victorious," Tilman said. "I think we're going to be future state champions."