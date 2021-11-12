Parker makes impact to lift Cardinal Ritter to victory against Lutheran North

"He did really well," Wagner said about Brown. "He did everything I could ask of him."

Brown did it all for the Crusaders in their opening drive. On the first play, he scampered 43 yards to the Lions' 39. He ran in the final 24 yards on a keeper to give Lutheran North a 6-0 lead at the 9:09 mark. The two-point conversion run failed.

A penalty moved up the kickoff for Lutheran North. It didn't help the Crusaders.

Cardinal Ritter junior Mike Tilman caught the ball at the 3 and after going forward he veered to the right sideline where he had a wall of blockers. Tilman raced untouched down the sideline for a 97-yard yard kickoff return. Miller run in the two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead at 8:51.

It was Tilman's first kickoff return for a touchdown in his career.

"You know right before that kickoff, I thought I was going to score a touchdown," Tilman said. "I saw middle open up so I went there and then I saw someone coming at me so I bounced outside and hit the sideline. It was all green from there. I was so happy. I knew it was a touchdown."

However, Lutheran North did not get rattled. The Crusaders mounted a 67-yard drive that took eight plays and take a 12-8 lead. Brown ran in from the 1 for his second touchdown.