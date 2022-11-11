Parkway Central claws past Vashon for first district title since 2017

CHESTERFIELD — Connor Lander couldn’t feel his foot Friday night.

The junior punter and kicker for the Parkway Central football team, Lander and his right foot have been vital to the Colts turnaround this season.

It was never bigger than Friday night.

Lander knocked in the go-ahead 22-yard field goal on the last play of the first half and cranked out six punts that netted either no return or a minimal one as No. 1 seed Parkway Central clawed its way to a 17-7 win over No. 2 seed Vashon in the Class 4 District 3 championship game at Parkway Central.

“I couldn’t feel my foot,” Lander said. “It was tough punting it, but I overcame it.”

Parkway Central (9-3) won its sixth game in a row and advanced to play the winner of the St. Dominic (5-5) and Hazelwood East (8-2) in a state quarterfinal next weekend. It’s the first district championship for the Colts since 2017 and is a significant milestone for a program that won nine games the past three seasons combined.

“For the last 10 years I’ve been playing football and this is all I wanted to do was get to a district championship,” Parkway Central senior tight end and linebacker Michael Cooper said. “We got here, it was a real tough game, really hard and they’re a good team. I just loved playing tonight. That was amazing.”

Parkway Central found its success this season as a ground-and-pound offense that was going to go as far as junior running back DJ Burgess and offensive line could take it.

On a brutally cold night Burgess answered the bell as he carried the ball 28 times for 85 hard-earned yards. Vashon’s defensive front got its hands on Burgess behind the line of scrimmage for negative yards five times but more often than not he was three yards past the line of scrimmage before first contact.

“It was a real physical game,” Burgess said.

With the defense giving Burgess so much of its attention there was an opportunity for someone else to make a play. Cooper turned out to be that guy. With Burgess moving right in the backfield, junior quarterback Sam Sailors slipped the ball into Cooper’s hands as he went left, through the line and into open space for a 45-yard touchdown that pushed Parkway Central’s lead to 17-7 with 8 minutes and 46 seconds to play in the third quarter. On the night Cooper had four carries for 54 yards.

“I like to be in the light sometimes,” Cooper said with a smile. “They do focus on DJ, but I think got my 50 seconds of fame right there.”

The No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (8-3) never got its offense into any kind of gear. The Wolverines scored on the opening drive of the game as senior receiver Zach Smith Jr. took a reverse 8 yards for a touchdown with 9:05 to play in the first. It took Vashon seven plays and less than three minutes to go 79 yards. From that point on nothing came easy. Parkway Central’s defense made sure of it.

The Wolverines’ second possession ended with a turnover on downs at midfield. Their third possession died when Parkway Central defensive lineman Ryan Franey tackled junior running back Marquis Gleghorn an inch shy of converting on fourth-and-short at the Vashon 23. That stop was enormous as the Colts took advantage of the short field as Sailors capped the seven-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to tie the game at 7 with 6:53 to play in the second.

“Our defense in the second half was unbelievable,” Parkway Central coach Ryan King said. “Our offense was just good enough to help us.”

Sailors entered Friday night’s game having passed for 426 yards but he delivered a huge pass play when the Colts had to have it. On second-and-14 at the Vashon 42, Sailors found receiver Amir Banks down the right sideline for a 37-yard pick up with 3 seconds to play in the half.

The field goal unit hustled onto the field and Lander gave the Colts the lead for good when he knocked in a 22-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

“You work day in and day out for that moment and when it happens, when you see it go through and the referees put their hands up, it’s great.”

The lead was just 10-7 but Parkway Central might as well have been up a touchdown. The Colts defense swarmed all night. Gleghorn rushed for 134 yards on 18 carries but the rest of the Wolverines were bottled up. Standout sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. had 31 yards rushing on two carries and caught three passes for nine yards. He was unable to find much running room on either kickoffs or punts and that was Parkway Central’s plan.

“We kept them locked up,” Cooper said. “We kept the quarterback hemmed in pretty well.”

Vashon senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III found some success running the ball as he scrambled for 33 yards but he had a costly fumble that Parkway Central recovered. Cain completed 10 of 18 passes for 38 yards.

Vashon consistently hurt its own cause as it was flagged for at least 17 penalties, two of which nullified touchdown runs.

“We beat ourselves. We played undisciplined football,” Vashon coach Will Franklin said. “Undisciplined football will beat you all the time. Great job by them. Good luck in the next round. We’ll be back next year.”

There was no postgame handshake. On the final play of regulation Vashon tried a double pass as Cain tossed a lateral to Hill who then found Smith in the middle of the field. Smith was quickly tackled but as the final horn sounded a flag came out and then a pushing and shoving match broke out between players on both teams. Flags flew all over the field and officials tossed their hats as players from both teams were in the fracas. The Wolverines departed the field first, leaving the Colts to commemorate their victory.

“A lot of resilience,” King said. “We’ve had stuff all year, distractions and they just focused in tonight, played hard and believed in our game plan.”