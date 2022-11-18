Parkway Central Colts at St. Dominic Crusaders

On Parkway Central: Won first district championship since 2017. … Has won six games in a row. … Faces St. Dominic for just the second time this century. Won the previous meeting 27-7 in October of 2016. … Junior running back DJ Burgess has rushed for 1,579 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Sam Sailors has passed for 482 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior linebacker Michael Cooper has made 82 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Mues has made 59 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Sophomore defensive back Brandon Macon has made 42 tackles and three interceptions. Junior punter Connor Lander averages more than 38 yards per punt and was instrumental in last week’s win over Vashon in the district title game.

On St. Dominic: Won second district championship in school history and second in as many seasons. … Won three games in a row after enduring a four-game losing streak and dropping five of six games during the regular season. Three of the losses in that streak came against St. Mary’s, Duchesne and MICDS, all of which won district titles last week. … Lost only previous meeting with Parkway Central in 2016. … Senior running back Sam Cross has rushed for 1,070 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior running back Thomas Pulliam has rushed for 796 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 954 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Pulliam leads the team with 18 receptions for 196 yards and two scores. … Junior defensive lineman Owen Reinsch has made 57 tackles. Junior defensive back Connor Beerman has made 45 tackles and five interceptions.