Parkway Central names King new football coach

Making the move from assistant coach to head coach can be riddled with unexpected challenges. One of the primary reasons King became a coach is to be around kids and teach them the game he’s loved nearly his entire life. He really enjoyed working with kids when Truman State hosted clinics and camps. It led him to become an educator and coach.

"It's been reaffirming this was the right (career) decision," King said.

King still will get to be doing what he loves, just in a different way. From figuring out banquets, ordering jerseys, being well versed in the ins and outs of recruiting, dealing with the media, a head coach has responsibilities that have nothing to do with the day-to-day teaching that takes place in the film room and on the practice field.

“There’s a lot of things you don’t know until you’re in the position,” King said.

King said Goldenberg has been a mentor and someone he plans to reach out to when he needs help figuring out how to juggle all the requirements of running a program.

“He’s someone I’m sure I’ll lean on,” King said.