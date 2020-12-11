Parkway Central names King new football coach

Ryan King wasn’t born a coach, but he did start preparing to be one at a young age.
King got his first taste of the game when he was 7 years old. When he was 8 he began drawing Xs and Os in a notebook. As a player at Fort Zumwalt South and then Truman State, he was fascinated by the nitty, gritty aspects of football.
“I’ve loved the Xs and Os, the philosophy and the gamesmanship of game planning,” King said.
Now he’ll get to pour that passion into a program of his own. King was introduced Friday morning as Parkway Central’s new football coach.
He replaces Mark Goldenberg, who recently announced he was stepping down after 18 seasons as the Colts coach.
King, 33, was promoted from within. He’s been on staff at Parkway Central since 2011. He was in charge of the offensive and defensive lines for much of the last 10 seasons. He added special teams coordinator to his resume over the past three seasons as well.
King has been preparing to be a head coach for awhile, but he was still surprised his opportunity came when it did.
“I always knew this was something I wanted to do,” he said. “I knew I’d want to apply (for the Parkway Central job), I didn’t think it would be this year.”
Making the move from assistant coach to head coach can be riddled with unexpected challenges. One of the primary reasons King became a coach is to be around kids and teach them the game he’s loved nearly his entire life. He really enjoyed working with kids when Truman State hosted clinics and camps. It led him to become an educator and coach.
"It's been reaffirming this was the right (career) decision," King said.
King still will get to be doing what he loves, just in a different way. From figuring out banquets, ordering jerseys, being well versed in the ins and outs of recruiting, dealing with the media, a head coach has responsibilities that have nothing to do with the day-to-day teaching that takes place in the film room and on the practice field.
“There’s a lot of things you don’t know until you’re in the position,” King said.
King said Goldenberg has been a mentor and someone he plans to reach out to when he needs help figuring out how to juggle all the requirements of running a program.
“He’s someone I’m sure I’ll lean on,” King said.
King teaches physics and engineering at Parkway Central. He’s an analytical person rooted in logic. Those skills will be put to the test as King navigates growing a football program that has had a limited number of participants over the years. One of Goldenberg’s overlooked achievements was how competitive Parkway Central remained despite working with such a small pot of players.
“Our two-way guys played on at least one special team,” King said.
King would like to try to increase the number of participants at Parkway Central by reminding the community just how successful the Colts have been in their history.
Parkway Central’s four state title game appearances — two of which were under Goldenberg — are the only four in Parkway School District history.
“Sometimes I think we forget how great and rich our program’s history is,” King said.
