Parkway joins Rockwood, De Smet in scheduling football beyond county lines

Mere hours after St. Louis County executive Sam Page announced less restrictive guidelines for youth sports, the Parkway School District announced it was going forward and scheduling football games outside of St. Louis County.

As of Tuesday, Parkway athletics director Mike Roth said the district was not ready to join the Rockwood School District in this endeavor and was “still looking at options.”

Before noon Wednesday, Parkway changed course after what Roth said were “meetings with school officials.”

The Lindbergh School District is purported to have issued a similar statement, but a document that has been circulating on social media has not been confirmed by Lindbergh district officials. Lindbergh athletics director Scott Luczak said Tuesday night, “There are no changes at this time, (the) district is having conversations this week.”

On Tuesday night, De Smet interim president Kevin Ruder sent a letter to parents of football and soccer players stating that the school’s administration had authorized the athletic department to begin scheduling games for both teams. This includes football games outside of St. Louis County because current youth sports restrictions bar high-frequency contact sports from playing games at this time.