Parkway North moves to 2-0 with shutout of McCluer North

Parkway North's Zayn Royal had a punt return for a touchdown called back, but he did not get discouraged or sulk.

Instead, the 5-foot-8, 154-pound junior scored on a 28-yard romp, and for good measure returned a kickoff 58 yards. Those two touchdowns helped the Vikings sail to a 43-0 victory Thursday over the McCluer North Stars.

Parkway North hiked its record to 2-0. The Stars fell to 1-1. In their only previous meeting, Parkway North scored an 81-20 win last Sept. 3.

"It's fine not getting the punt return," Royal said. "Things happen. We got it back. We all just work as a team. We executed really well. My two touchdowns aren't really mine. They're team touchdowns."

The Vikings led 29-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 at halftime.

"We played well. We came out early and got up on them," Vikings coach Karl Odenwald said. "Any time you throw a shutout, the defense is doing its job. I thought our offense played well. We got a little sloppy in the second half. Overall, I'm very satisfied with how well our boys played."

Ineffective special teams cost the Stars in the first quarter.

A poor snap forced McCluer North sophomore punter Ty Harris to throw. Parkway North's JonDavid White intercepted it and set the Vikings up at the Stars' 7-yard line.

"It's always great when your defense comes out and give you the ball inside the 10," Odenwald said. "You put your big boys up there and they open up a hole."

In a Wildcat formation, senior Quaran Williams ran in on the first play, taking all of four seconds.

"I basically got great blocks by Daitrell Burns and Keylan Mitchell," Williams said. "They led me to the hole and it just opened up. I ran through it. It was a quick start for us and that's what we wanted. We came out with a goal to execute early and we did."

Burns, a senior, also figured in the next Vikings touchdown. Burns blocked a punt and senior Jaylun Lee recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

"I just saw the ball there," Lee said about the blocked punt. "It was a good block by Daitrell. I just took it from there. I was just in the right spot at the right time."

A penalty spoiled a 72-yard punt return by Royal. But he scored on the Parkway North possession anyway. He shredded the Stars defense for a 28-yard scamper and a touchdown at the 3:51 mark.

"I got a great block by Tyler (Baur) on that run," Royal said. "We got a good pull and I got around."

After a three-and-out, the Vikings were back in business. This drive took four plays, with Williams scoring on a 21-yard run.

"I had a dude coming off my back side and I gave him a little back move and just ran to the pylon," Williams said. "I didn't want to get caught. I showed a little bit of speed."

With 4:02 left in the half, sophomore Messiah Smith ran in the from the 3.

The Vikings defense recorded four sacks and several tackle for losses in the half. The Stars had just 10 yards rushing in the half and 10 yards passing.

Parkway North rushed for 201 yards in the half along with 98 yards passing. Sophomore Messiah Smith led the rushing attack with 127 yards on 10 carries in the first half.

"We've got some playmakers on offense," Odenwald said. "We can change the game with one play. We're excited about it."

Royal took the kickoff to start the second half and raced 58 yards for a touchdown. The Mohmann extra point made it 43-0.

That started the running clock.

"This was a good win for us," Royal said. "I think this is going one of those great Parkway North teams this year. We're having some fun."

The Stars were unable to generate anything offensively. McCluer North gained just 10 yards rushing and 10 yards passing in the first half. The Stars had just five yards rushing in the shortened second half.

The Vikings defense stuffed the run and harassed the quarterback. The 5-6, 155-pound Cui had a big day at linebacker. He had two sacks and several tackles for a loss.

Cui is the smallest Viking but he doesn't play like it.