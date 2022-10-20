Parkway North Vikings at Parkway Central Colts

On Parkway North: Defeated Parkway Central last season 41-21 and has won three of the last four meetings. … Had two game winning streak ended by Eureka. … Senior quarterback and Miami–Ohio recruit Quaran Williams returned last week after missing three games with an injury. He stepped in for injured sophomore quarterback Sam Boydston. Williams has completed 9 of 33 passes for 142 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 763 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught four passes for 150 yards and a score. Junior running back Zyan Royal has rushed for 628 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also caught 24 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Messiah Smith has rushed for 705 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Keylan Mitchell has made 91 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Anthony Thompson has made 39 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.

On Parkway Central: Has won three in a row and four of its last five games. Six wins this season are the most for the program since it went 12-2 in 2017. A win would give it a sweep of its Parkway rivals after it already beat Parkway South and Parkway West this season. … Junior running back DJ Burgess has rushed for 1,070 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback Sam Sailors has completed 20 of 45 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Elliot Leong has five receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown. … Senior linebacker Michael Cooper has made 54 tackles and three tackles for loss. At linebacker Leong has made 43 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception. Junior linebacker Marvell Vails has made 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions.