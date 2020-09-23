Parkway schools, Lindbergh join Rockwood, De Smet in scheduling football beyond county lines

Mere hours after St. Louis County executive Sam Page announced less restrictive guidelines for youth sports, the Parkway School District announced it was going forward and scheduling football games outside of St. Louis County.

As of Tuesday, Parkway athletics director Mike Roth said the district was not ready to join the Rockwood School District in this endeavor and was “still looking at options.”

Before noon Wednesday, Parkway changed course after what Roth said were “meetings with school officials.”

Later on Wednesday, the Lindbergh School District issued a statement that its high school football team will schedule games outside the county.

On Tuesday night, De Smet interim president Kevin Ruder sent a letter to parents of football and soccer players stating that the school’s administration had authorized the athletic department to begin scheduling games for both teams. This includes football games outside of St. Louis County because current youth sports restrictions bar high-frequency contact sports from playing games at this time.

At his press conference announcing the new youth sports guidelines, Page said there is hope for football to be allowed to play within St. Louis County in the near future.

“If we continue this downward trajectory of cases, positivity rates, testing numbers and other indicators among adolescents and our community in general we expect in the next two or three weeks we can issue a document that sets up conditions for high contact sports (football) to be played safely in our community,” Page said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.