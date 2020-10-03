Parkway South breaks 17-game losing skid with season-opening win over Parkway Central

WELDON SPRING — As tears welled up in his eyes, Owen Veltrop could hardly contain his emotions.
Vanquishing a 17-game losing streak and a brushing off a major delay to the start of your football season will do that to a guy.
Veltrop passed for 107 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 51 more yards on offense and came up with the game-clinching interception on defense, as Parkway South knocked off Parkway Central 23-15 in the teams’ coronavirus-delayed season opener Saturday morning at Francis Howell High.
“It feels great that all of our hard work showed out. We worked really hard over the summer,” said Veltrop, a junior quarterback and defensive back. “We’ve been sick of everyone talking smack. It felt great to actually get a W.”
South (1-0) earned its first victory since a 19-7 win over McCluer North on Sept. 7, 2018, and its first win in a season opener in six seasons.
“Just going through four years of barely getting (wins), it feels good to finally start off 1-0,” Patriots senior defensive back Xavier Harper said. “All of us have been putting in so much work during the summer.”
The end of the losing skid came in the Parkway South coaching debut of Tom Beauchamp, who was hired in April after compiling a 107-95 record in 20 years at Lindbergh before successful assistant coaching stops at Mehlville and St. Mary’s the past four seasons.
“I love the new coaching staff,” South senior lineman Christian Tapia said.
Parkway Central (0-1) lost to the Patriots for the first time in five meetings this century. The Colts got a breakout game from senior running back Jordan Tate, who rushed 20 times for 198 yards. His previous high in a game was 52 yards as a sophomore.
Trailing 16-9, Central got a big 22-yard touchdown catch by Elliot Leong on the first play of the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-9 play to cut the deficit to one, but the Patriots came through with a big block on the point-after attempt to keep the lead at 16-15.
South came right back with an 8-play, 64-yard drive punctuated by Mali Walton’s 1-yard burst up the middle. Walton’s PAT gave the Patriots a 23-15 lead.
“I really feel like we can do something with the team. All the guys are committed and I love playing with my group of seniors,” said Walton, a senior running back/linebacker/kicker who was the No. 29 player on the Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 preseason list. “I couldn’t sleep last night. All the guys were talking about how it was our last first game as seniors. It was a weird way to do it, but I couldn’t wish a better way to do it.”
Central had one last chance with 4 minutes and 28 seconds left, but its drive came to a halt when Veltrop intercepted Colts senior quarterback Andre Butts’ fourth down pass to seal the victory.
“I’m going to give my credit to my linebacker (Walton), who hit him to make it an easy catch for me,” Veltrop said. “Our defense played great. We stopped the run, we stopped the pass. It was just a great day on defense.”
Parkway South got its season off on the right foot with a touchdown on the opening drive.
“I think that helped our confidence a lot,” Beauchamp said. “Anytime you have a situation where you haven’t won in 17 games, there could that thing in the back of their head thinking bad things are going to happen. So, scoring right away was a big thing to wipe some of that away.”
Senior wide receiver Mason Lange had two big catches on the first drive, one a 48-yarder and the other a leaping 8-yard TD catch over two defenders to make it 6-0 Patriots lead after a failed point-after attempt.
“It was a great throw by my quarterback first off. It wasn’t really that good of a catch,” Lange said. “I’m just glad we won. Our team has a ton of grit.”
Central responded with an 8-play drive that resulted in a 32-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Brendon Koester to cut the Colts’ deficit to 6-3.
It didn’t stay a 3-point game for long, though, as sophomore return man Derrion Boyd fielded the ensuing kickoff at his own 10 and raced 90 yards for a touchdown and a 13-3 South lead.
“This was the first time ever having live kickoffs and I felt like they all rose to the occasion,” Beauchamp said. “A couple of them had blocks I didn’t know if they were going to make or not. Thank goodness they chose not to block or we would have got a penalty.”
Three successive runs by Tate, including a 41-yard jaunt for a touchdown with 4:16 left before halftime, gave the Colts offense some life late in the first half, as Central trimmed the South lead to 13-9 at the intermission.
Tate had a big first half running the ball with 150 yards on 12 carries. His total included carries of 50, 28 and 41 yards.
But Tate’s effort wasn’t enough to stop the Patriots from earning the elusive win they’ve been craving for so long.
“Oh my God, it feels amazing,” South senior defensive back Zach Davis said. “We worked real hard from camp to corona to being shut down for weeks. I’d say we worked the hardest out of any team. This is a new season. This is a new team. We’re built different. I’m telling you right now, people are going to want to watch out for us.”
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
10/03/2020 - Football - Parkway South vs Parkway Central
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.