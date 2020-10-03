Parkway South breaks 17-game losing skid with season-opening win over Parkway Central

“I love the new coaching staff,” South senior lineman Christian Tapia said.

Parkway Central (0-1) lost to the Patriots for the first time in five meetings this century. The Colts got a breakout game from senior running back Jordan Tate, who rushed 20 times for 198 yards. His previous high in a game was 52 yards as a sophomore.

Trailing 16-9, Central got a big 22-yard touchdown catch by Elliot Leong on the first play of the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-9 play to cut the deficit to one, but the Patriots came through with a big block on the point-after attempt to keep the lead at 16-15.

South came right back with an 8-play, 64-yard drive punctuated by Mali Walton’s 1-yard burst up the middle. Walton’s PAT gave the Patriots a 23-15 lead.

“I really feel like we can do something with the team. All the guys are committed and I love playing with my group of seniors,” said Walton, a senior running back/linebacker/kicker who was the No. 29 player on the Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 preseason list. “I couldn’t sleep last night. All the guys were talking about how it was our last first game as seniors. It was a weird way to do it, but I couldn’t wish a better way to do it.”