Parkway South stays persistent, rallies to beat Webster Groves in OT

MANCHESTER — Eddie Ahearn could hear the chant coming from the Parkway South student section.
“Ed-die! Ed-die!”
The Patriots sophomore quarterback stepped to the line of scrimmage at the 22-yard line for a huge third down play in overtime, took the snap, scrambled to his left and found Bennett Diehl open at the 10.
Diehl, a junior wide receiver, hauled in the pass and did the rest, weaving through the defenders into the end zone for an improbable 20-14 comeback win over Webster Groves in a Suburban Conference Orange Pool football game Thursday night at South.
“I felt the energy,” Ahearn said. “I just believed in everyone and we just ended up winning. That's how it worked.”
South (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) broke a four-game losing streak to Webster and beat the Statesmen for the first time since Sept. 20, 2002. The Patriots also won on their home field for the first time since a victory over McCluer North almost three years ago to the day.
“Our kids need to learn how to win and that's what it's all about at this stage when you've been having losing seasons,” South coach Tom Beauchamp said. “The kids needed some belief and they started believing tonight.”
Webster (0-2, 0-1) lost its seventh successive game over the span of three seasons. The Statesmen's last win came against Ritenour on Nov. 1, 2019, a span of 671 days.
“We played 44 really great minutes, but we just need to take that next step,” Webster coach Matt Buha said. “We've got a really great senior class full of great leaders, but we are young everywhere else. The amount of varsity snaps that so many of these kids have taken is so small. That could be viewed as discouraging, but week to week, we're getting better.”
After getting a huge stop from its defense on Webster's drive to start the extra session, the Patriots had a 1-yard loss and a 4-yard gain to bring up 3rd-and-7 with double overtime looming as a distinct possibility.
That's when Ahearn scrambled to his left and connected with Diehl to send the Parkway South bench and fans into a frenzy.
“The excitement of the crowd was just so amazing. It felt so good doing it for them,” Diehl said. “My boy, Eddie, he throws dots, and I got a great block.”
The teams were in overtime only because the Patriots got a big fourth-down stop at their own 5 and then went on an incredible 95-yard drive that began with 2 minutes and 7 seconds left to play in regulation.
The drive culminated with Pierce Bryant's diving catch in the end zone to tie the game with 32.8 seconds left.
“The kids played like there was no tomorrow,” Beauchamp said. “They said we've got to do this and we're doing it. I'm extremely proud of them.”
Bryant's score was directly preceded by a dazzling 16-yard sideline catch by Diehl.
“I wasn't even sure if I got both feet in,” Diehl said. “But it was just so exciting. There's no way to describe it.”
Things started great for Webster behind a big first quarter by James Jones.
The senior took the opening kickoff 77 yards to paydirt for a quick 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game.
After Webster recovered a muffed punt at the South 27, Jones had catches of 9 and 3 yards on two of the next three plays and capped it with a 15-yard untouched run into the end zone to make it 14-0 before the first quarter was half over.
“James is a great athlete and we've got a lot of great athletes on our team,” Buha said. “But again, we're green so we're just trying to figure out how to distribute the ball.”
South's best chance to score in the first half came on its first series of the second quarter. The Patriots picked up their first three first downs of the game on a drive that reached the Statesmen 28, but Ahearn's pass was tipped at the line and Jackson Torbit made a diving interception at the Webster 11.
South got on the board on its second series of the third quarter. LaRon Eason busted off a 54-yard run to set the Patriots up at the 2 and he eventually punched it in from 1 yard out. Eason then ran in the two-point conversion to bring South to within 14-8 with 5:15 left in the third.
“I think that it was a really important aspect to say we can run the ball and can get down the field,” Beauchamp said. “Kids are doubting themselves until they start doing things and then they get that confidence and then look out.”