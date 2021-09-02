Parkway South stays persistent, rallies to beat Webster Groves in OT

Bryant's score was directly preceded by a dazzling 16-yard sideline catch by Diehl.

“I wasn't even sure if I got both feet in,” Diehl said. “But it was just so exciting. There's no way to describe it.”

Things started great for Webster behind a big first quarter by James Jones.

The senior took the opening kickoff 77 yards to paydirt for a quick 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game.

After Webster recovered a muffed punt at the South 27, Jones had catches of 9 and 3 yards on two of the next three plays and capped it with a 15-yard untouched run into the end zone to make it 14-0 before the first quarter was half over.

“James is a great athlete and we've got a lot of great athletes on our team,” Buha said. “But again, we're green so we're just trying to figure out how to distribute the ball.”

South's best chance to score in the first half came on its first series of the second quarter. The Patriots picked up their first three first downs of the game on a drive that reached the Statesmen 28, but Ahearn's pass was tipped at the line and Jackson Torbit made a diving interception at the Webster 11.