Parkway West Longhorns at Borgia Knights

On Parkway West: Makes season debut after Parkway School District allowed its teams to move beyond the St. Louis County line to play high-frequency contact sports that remain prohibited in St. Louis County due to COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Department of Public Health. ... Went 6-4 last season. … This will be the second meeting in at least the last 20 years between these teams. Parkway West defeated Borgia 40-0 in 2016. …Junior wide receiver Ja’Marion Wayne was the offensive catalyst for the Longhorns last year as he rushed for 895 yards, caught 25 passes for 466 yards and scored 20 of the team’s 39 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Isaac Kittrell completed 65 of 118 passes for 850 yards, six touchdowns and was intercepted seven times last season. … Senior safety Jailyn Jones made 83 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Senior safety Griffin Snyder made 61 tackles and three interceptions last season.

On Borgia: Has lost its last three in a row, including to state-ranked foes Fox and Helias. … Played without starting quarterback Sam Heggemann last week after he was put into quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure last week. Senior Spencer Breckenkamp assumed starter duties and fared well as he completed 12 of his 27 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Senior running back Spencer MacDonald rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown. … Defense allowed 17 second-half points, 14 of which came from two big plays in the passing game. Senior linebacker Sam Schmidt made 10 tackles and a sack against O’Fallon Christian. On the season he’s racked up 38 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior linebacker Ryan Kell leads the team with 47 tackles. Senior linebacker Brady Kleekamp has made 38 tackles but did not have any statistics against O’Fallon Christian last week.