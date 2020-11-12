Parkway West Longhorns at Chaminade Red Devils

What: Class 5 District 2 championship.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Parkway West 3-3; No. 2 Chaminade 3-1.
Rankings: Chaminade, No. 10 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Parkway West 49, Summit 28; Chaminade 27, Ladue 20.
Up next: Winner of Jackson-Farmington in a state quarterfinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Parkway West: Makes first district championship game appearance since 2016, when it advanced to the Class 4 quarterfinals. … Faces Chaminade for the first time since 2005. … Junior all-around standout Ja’Marion Wayne has 671 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior quarterback Isaac Kittrell has thrown for 1,024 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Sophomore running back Phillip Jordan has rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver LeDaniel Jackson has caught 19 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior tight end Josh Gansen has caught 11 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Parker Cummins has made 49 tackles and five tackles for loss. … Senior defensive lineman Connor Combs has 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. … Three players have made two interceptions.
On Chaminade: Makes third consecutive district championship game appearance. … Advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinals last season. … Faces Parkway West for the first time since 2005. … Junior quarterback Cam Epps has thrown for 310 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 291 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior running back Amar Johnson has rushed for 492 yards and six touchdowns. He’s caught 16 passes for 176 yards and a score. … Junior receiver Elijah Griffin has caught 11 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Ryan King has made 29 tackles. … Senior linebacker Jimmy Grumich has made 27 tackles and three tackles for loss.
