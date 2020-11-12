Parkway West Longhorns at Chaminade Red Devils

On Parkway West: Makes first district championship game appearance since 2016, when it advanced to the Class 4 quarterfinals. … Faces Chaminade for the first time since 2005. … Junior all-around standout Ja’Marion Wayne has 671 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior quarterback Isaac Kittrell has thrown for 1,024 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Sophomore running back Phillip Jordan has rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver LeDaniel Jackson has caught 19 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior tight end Josh Gansen has caught 11 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Parker Cummins has made 49 tackles and five tackles for loss. … Senior defensive lineman Connor Combs has 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. … Three players have made two interceptions.