Parkway West Longhorns at Ladue Rams

What: Class 5 District 2 first round.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Parkway West 5-4; No. 4 Ladue 6-3.
Last week: Summit 22, Parkway West 21; Ladue 28, Fox 7.
Up next: No. 1 Eureka (8-1).
On Parkway West: Faces Ladue for first time since 2019 and has lost its last eight meetings with the Rams. ... Lost last two games and three of its last four to end the regular season. …Junior quarterback Joseph Federer has completed 109 of 184 passes for 1,532 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Trenton Livingston has rushed for 542 yards, caught 29 passes for 516 yards and scored a team-high 14 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jack Goedde has caught 54 passes for 704 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman David Burton has made 74 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior defensive lineman Jaydon Woodall has made 70 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior safety Chase Haun has made 61 tackles and four interceptions.
On Ladue: Won three in a row and five of its last six to close out regular season. ... Hasn’t lost to Parkway West since 2009. … Junior quarterback Beau Dolan has completed 122 of 214 passes for 1,565 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Junior running back Isaiah Julian has rushed for 430 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Dylan Hawthorne has made 33 receptions for 476 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Chase Allen has made 26 receptions for 420 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Adonis Whitley has caught 40 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns. … At defensive back Julian has made 59 tackles and four tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Shaun Roberts has made 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Luke Clatto has made 38 tackles and four interceptions.