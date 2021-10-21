Parkway West Longhorns at Parkway North Vikings

On Parkway West: Won three in a row and five of its last six. Only loss in that stretch came against Eureka. … Is 2-14 against Parkway North since 2004 and lost last season’s meeting 42-7. Did beat Parkway North 28-21 in 2019. … Appears to be locked into the No. 4 seed in the Class 5 District 2 tournament with Eureka, Summit and Ladue holding the top three seeds. ... Junior quarterback Gannon Snyder has completed 54 of his 98 passes for 866 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for four touchdowns. Four players have rushed for 242 yards or more led by Missouri recruit Ja’Marion Wayne who’s racked up 482 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also caught 23 passes for 354 yards and scored another five touchdowns. Senior Tre Bell has 536 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Junior running back Phillip Jordan has rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Parker Cummins has made 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman David Burton has made 67 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. At safety Wayne has made 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions and recovered three fumbles. As a unit the defense has made 10 interceptions.