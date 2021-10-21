Parkway West Longhorns at Parkway North Vikings

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Parkway West 6-2 overall, 4-1 Suburban Green; Parkway North 6-2, 4-1.
Last week: Parkway West 43, Webster Groves 0; Parkway North 33, Parkway South 6.
On Parkway West: Won three in a row and five of its last six. Only loss in that stretch came against Eureka. … Is 2-14 against Parkway North since 2004 and lost last season’s meeting 42-7. Did beat Parkway North 28-21 in 2019. … Appears to be locked into the No. 4 seed in the Class 5 District 2 tournament with Eureka, Summit and Ladue holding the top three seeds. ... Junior quarterback Gannon Snyder has completed 54 of his 98 passes for 866 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for four touchdowns. Four players have rushed for 242 yards or more led by Missouri recruit Ja’Marion Wayne who’s racked up 482 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also caught 23 passes for 354 yards and scored another five touchdowns. Senior Tre Bell has 536 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Junior running back Phillip Jordan has rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Parker Cummins has made 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman David Burton has made 67 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. At safety Wayne has made 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions and recovered three fumbles. As a unit the defense has made 10 interceptions.
On Parkway North: Won three in a row and four of its last five. Only loss in that stretch came against Summit. Is 14-2 against Parkway West since 2004 and took last year’s game 42-7. … Locked into the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 3 tournament. MICDS has sewn up the top spot. … Junior quarterback Quaran Williams has completed 26 of his 71 passes for 369 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted five times in his first full season under center. Williams has rushed for 746 yards and 20 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Zyan Royal has rushed for 778 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jermaine Rodgers has caught nine passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Keylan Mitchell has made 86 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and recovered two fumbles. Sophomore defensive lineman Anthony Thompson has made 45 tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine sacks and recovered four fumbles. Defense has made nine interceptions and recovered 17 fumbles.