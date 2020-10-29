Parkway West Longhorns at Parkway South Patriots

On Parkway West: Won its last four against Parkway South since the two schools resumed their rivalry in 2016. Has not lost to Parkway South since 2000. … Junior standout Ja’Marion Wayne did not play against Parkway North. Leads the team with 217 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. Has completed two of four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns. …Senior quarterback Isaac Kittrell has completed 25 of 47 passes for 440 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. … Sophomore running back Phillip Jordan has rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior tight end Josh Gansen has caught six passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver LeDaniel Jackson has caught 10 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. … Sophomore linebacker Parker Cummins has 30 tackles and three tackles for loss. … Sophomore linebacker Braxton Eddy has made 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. …Junior defensive back Trey Bell has a pair of interceptions.