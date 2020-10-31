Parkway West overcomes early mistakes to knock out Parkway South

MANCHESTER — Parkway West junior Ja'Marion Wayne waited two weeks to play, and it proved to be worth it.
Wayne, who has numerous NCAA Division I colleges seeking his services, helped the Parkway West Longhorns rally from a two-touchdown deficit for a 28-14 victory over the Parkway South Patriots in a Class 5 District 2 quarterfinal football game on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
The Longhorns (2-3), who have won their last five games against Parkway South since the schools resumed their rivalry in 2016, advanced to play Summit (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a district semifinal.
Wayne, a receiver and free safety, caught two passes for 70 yards and ran for 79 yards on 13 carries. He scored the final Longhorns touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. Moreover, he had three solo tackles and one assist.
"It was good to be back going at it," Wayne said. "It felt good to play. It's hard coming back, but we did it and we did it in this game. We got down and we came back just like we did from the quarantine."
Last week, Parkway West played Parkway North with 22 varsity players quarantined. The Longhorns had just four varsity players and the rest were freshman and sophomores in a 42-7 loss.
The first time Longhorns coach Jeff Duncan got to see these 22 kids in person was Saturday before the game against Parkway South.
"I'm super proud of our kids," Duncan said. "We didn't have 22 varsity kids in practice for 14 days. We were hoping to come out really strong but realistically we started out slow. They were so excited to play. They were chomping at the bit."
Two mistakes were turned into touchdowns by the Patriots, who built a 14-0 lead.
A Longhorns fumble on the first play of the game was recovered by Parkway South junior Justin Jones at the Parkway West 29-yard line. Four plays later, Patriots senior Mason Lange caught a 16-yard touchdown pass with 9 minutes and 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Mali Walton kicked the first of two extra points.
On their next Longhorns possession, Jones struck again for the Patriots. He intercepted a pass in the flat from quarterback Quinn Candelario at the Parkway South 33 and galloped to the Parkway West 4 before being tackled by quarterback Isaac Kittrell.
"He's a great player," Parkway South coach Tom Beauchamp said. "He's just a junior. He's got a lot of good things going for him."
On the next play, junior Owen Velrop scored to put the Patriots up 14-0 with 5:29 left in the quarter.
Velrop didn't play last week because of concussion protocol.
"You have to take your hat off to South," Duncan said. "They capitalized on our mistakes. We started out in a 14-0 hole, but our kids are resilient and they fought hard. It's not how we wanted to start. We know who we are. We just had to put it together."
Beauchamp was not overconfident with the two-touchdown lead.
"I felt good, but like anything else that doesn't always mean a lot with high school kids," Beauchamp said. "There's 48 minutes in a game. I wish we were done then, but I knew they were going to come back and get some. If we could have scored a couple of more, it would have been a different game."
Parkway West didn't fold or buckle. Instead, the Longhorns came back, and this time a Patriots mistake cost them a touchdown.
The Longhorns were forced to punt, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave Parkway West a first down at its 44. Kittrell found junior Tre Bell for a 56-yard touchdown.
Bell caught the ball at the Patriots' 45 and broke a tackle before scooting down the sideline for the touchdown. Matt Cosgrove added the first of four extra points to make it 14-7 at 1:36 of the first quarter.
"It was a hitch route and actually LeDaniel Jackson made an awesome block to spring it and he took it to the end zone," Duncan said. "It was a huge momentum boost for us. We needed it."
Parkway West tied the game 14-14 with 7:35 left in the first half when sophomore Donteaus Moore caught a 16-yard touchdown pass.
A bad snap led to Parkway West sophomore Brody Barnhard recovering the ball at the Patriots' 7. Two plays later, Kittrell threw a 5-yard TD pass to junior Brandon Rahm, giving Parkway West a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Kittrell finished with 12 of 19 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
After a scoreless third quarter, Parkway West scored its final touchdown when Wayne with 1:56 to play.
"We scored 28 unanswered points and we left a lot of points out there," Duncan said. "We had a lot of penalties and dropped balls. But at the end of the day, it's a win. We celebrate them all."
Beauchamp said his Patriots could have played better.
"We were a little sloppy today," Beauchamp said. "We played fairly well against a very good team with some Division I guys. We're a new program here and the guys don't understand everything yet but we're working at it. Every day is a new thing we have to overcome. All the little things this program needs, we'll get there."
Parkway West vs Parkway South in a Class 5 District 2 quarterfinal
