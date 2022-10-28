Parkway West scores in many ways to get first victory against Ladue since 2009

LADUE — Parkway West junior Trenton Livingston sets high standards for himself.

Livingston scored three touchdowns in sparking the Longhorns to a 44-7 victory over the Ladue Rams in a Class 5 District 2 first-round game football Friday night.

"I felt like I did good, but I think I could have done way better," said Livingston, who has scored a team-high 17 touchdowns this season. "I can play way harder."

That should scare future opponents.

Parkway West (6-4) stays on the road. The No. 5-seeded Longhorns advanced to play top-seeded Eureka (8-1) on Nov. 4 in a district semifinal.

"This win feels good, We all did this as a team. We've been working so hard to get this far," Livingston said. "I'm proud of everyone for doing this."

The Longhorns' win over Ladue was the first after losing their previous eight meetings with the Rams. Their last win in the series came in 2009.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Livingston scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half to cement the victory over Ladue. He also recovered a fumble before his second score. He finished with 96 yards on 16 carries. Livingston also caught a pass for 29 yards.

"He's awesome," Parkway West coach Jeff Duncan said about Livingston. "He's a playmaker. He's a threat to score every time he touches the ball."

Livingston's two touchdowns in the third quarter came on runs of 15 yards and 1 yard. He also scored on a 15-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

"I love my line. My line always has my back," Livingston said. "They make sure I get the ball in the end zone. I was coming off the ball hard and strong."

Parkway West senior Donteaus Moore intercepted a pass on the first play of the second half. Livingston caught a 29-yard pass to put the ball on the Ladue 15-yard line and he ran it in from there on the next play just 1 minute and 58 seconds into the third quarter.

Livingston pounced on a loose ball that began as a backward lateral at the Ladue 12. Two runs put the ball on the 1, and in the Wildcat formation Livingston took the snap and ran in over tackle for a 38-7 lead with 1:38 showing.

A fumble on Ladue's next play was recovered by the Longhorns at the 42. Livingston showed a burst of speed getting through the line for a 15-yard touchdown run with 10:08 to play.

"I thought Parkway West played a hell of a football game," Ladue coach David Bryant said. "They came out to play. They executed. We had a bad night. They did what they had to do."

Parkway West took the opening kickoff and marched 85 yards in 13 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Facing a third-and-7, junior quarterback Joseph Federer hit senior running back Brian Campbell, who was all alone in the end zone for a 23-yard TD pass. Junior left-footed kicker Kyle Parini booted the extra point.

"We came out strong," Duncan said. "Being able to score on that first drive and get the momentum was big. They answered but we made some good adjustments on the defensive side of the ball to take away what they wanted to do. Our offense and defensive lines controlled the game. I'm so proud of the kids. We finished. This was a good team win."

Federer finished with 102 yards rushing on 19 carries. He also threw for 121 yards on 17 of 18 passing and a touchdown.

"When he's been able to run the football we've been pretty good," Duncan said about Federer.

Ladue (6-4) responded on its possession. The Rams needed just four plays to cover 70 yards, scoring 1:55 after the Longhorns touchdown. Junior quarterback Beau Dolan connected with junior Luke Clatto for a 52-yard scoring strike. Senior Aiden Goldstein tied the game with the extra point.

After that, the Longhorns turned on the jets and used their speed and quickness to take a 24-7 lead at halftime.

A trick play caught Ladue flat footed. A double pass that ended when freshman quarterback Brett Ottensmeyer hit Jack Goedde and he scored on a 57-yard catch. The pass was tipped by a Ladue defender and the alert Goedde snatched it out of the air and ran it in for a 14-7 lead.

"We hit on a trick play," Duncan said. "It's called 'Magic.' We run it a lot. We hadn't run it in a long time so we thought we'd pull it out tonight."

The Longhorns surprised Ladue with an onside kick, but the Rams recovered. After going three and out, the Rams punted. Two plays later, Longhorns senior running back Brian Campbell went up the middle, broke through and raced for a 53-yard touchdown run.

A squib kick by Parkway West on the kickoff found the Rams unable to grab it. Junior Michael Roberts recovered the ball on the Ladue 29. On a keeper, Federer ran to the 1, where he was tripped up just before scoring.

The Rams defense stiffened and help the Longhorns. With 1:04 left in the half, Parkway West settled for a 21-yard field goal by Parini.

The Parkway West defense thwarted everything Ladue attempted.

Senior lineman Jayden Woodall said the Longhorns wanted to show they can play well against anyone.

"This showed what we are capable of as a team," Woodall said. "We hope we can continue to keep doing it. We want to pound the ball through and get things done. Our coaches do a great job getting us prepared."

Senior defensive lineman David Burton liked what he saw from his teammates.

"I think we played amazing on defense," said Burton, who had a sack. "We had one mistake early and we quickly corrected that. I think we almost played a perfect game."

Parkway West dominated not just on the scoreboard but in the statistics side of things in the first half. The Longhorns rushed for 201 yards and added 116 yards passing.

The victory showed the Longhorns can play, Burton said. Parkway West lost three of its last four games to end the regular season.

"This was a statement win to us," Burton said. "It shows who we are and we're not a soft little team like everyone thinks we are."

Ladue produced just 77 yards of offense in the first half, including just 5 yards rushing on four attempts.