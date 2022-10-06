Parkway West's playmakers shine in romp over Parkway South

MANCHESTER — David Burton might have made his case for a new pair of shoes.

A senior defensive end for the Parkway West football team, the 6-foot-2 and 235-pound Burton was a menace Thursday night. He lived in Parkway South’s backfield but only finished with one sack.

Two more potential takedowns slipped away from him.

Literally.

Parkway West's leader with seven sacks on the season, Burton was in hot pursuit of Parkway South junior quarterback Eddie Ahearn only to watch the slick signal caller get away as Burton’s feet gave out from under him, sending him sprawling to the cushy artificial surface.

“Personally, I need some new cleats,” Burton said with a smile.

It was about the only thing that didn't go right for the Longhorns as Parkway West romped in a 45-7 nonconference win over Parkway South.

Parkway West (5-2) has won its last seven games with Parkway South (4-3) since 2016. You have to go back to 2000 for the last time the Patriots took down the Longhorns.

Entering Thursday night, Parkway South appeared capable of giving Parkway West a four-quarter tussle.

The Longhorns put any plans the Patriots had of victory to bed before the first half was over.

Parkway West scored on six of its first seven drives to grab a 42-7 lead headed into halftime.

Parkway West junior quarterback Joseph Federer has plenty of options at his disposal and he utilized them as he completed 8 of 17 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Senior receiver Jack Goedde, senior running back Brian Campbell and junior receiver Trenton Livingston all caught touchdown passes.

Goedde hauled in four passes for 61 yards and a pair of scores. Federer laid out a gorgeous deep ball down the right sideline that Goedde raced under and took to the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown to make it 35-7 with 3 minutes and 19 seconds left in the second quarter.

“It feels great,” Goedde said. “I feel like this year I’ve really been given the opportunity to score more and get the ball. It’s a lot of fun.”

Livingston caught three passes for 137 yards. He grabbed a quick screen pass from Federer on third-and-10 at Parkway West’s 32-yard-line, broke several tackles and then took off down the left sideline for a 68-yard touchdown. He also rushed for 69 yards on nine carries and punched in a two-yard touchdown, too.

Federer got in on the action as he rushed seven times for 79 yards. On third-and-2 at Parkway South’s 45, he slipped behind a wall of blockers then rolled past Parkway South’s defense into the end zone on the first play of the second quarter to push the Longhorns’ lead to 21-0.

“We didn’t play very good defense tonight,” Parkway South coach Tom Beauchamp said. “We can do better.”

Parkway South didn’t to itself any favors in the early going. On its third offensive play, junior Chase Haun intercepted Ahearn at Parkway South’s 32. Five plays later, Federer and Goedde hooked up for a five-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 6:45 left in the first.

On its next drive, Parkway South ran six plays before senior receiver Bennett Diehl was stripped and Livingston was able to corral the fumble.

“We knew they’d be good,” Beauchamp said. “But you’ve got to get in there, not turn the ball over and do things right to be successful.”

Parkway West was eager to get back on the field and cleanse its palate of the nasty taste last week’s loss to Parkway North left in its mouth. Parkway North scored 26 unanswered points in the third quarter to rally for the victory and the Longhorns were none too happy about it.

“We all wanted to have a comeback game and get back on track,” Goedde said. “We knew we’d come out fiery with a good first half, we just wanted to maintain that momentum throughout the whole game.”

The Longhorns defense was dynamic up front as it kept the pressure on Ahearn much of the night. It also wrangled Parkway South senior running back La’Ron Eason. Entering Thursday night’s game, Eason had rushed for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished with eight carries for five yards. He was tackled for losses on four of his carries and never was able to show his stuff in open space as the Longhorns wrapped him up quick and tight.

“He’s a great player. He’s hard to tackle, he’s hard to bring down, he’s always low,” Burton said. “It takes a lot but we did it.”

After winning four games in a row, Parkway South has now lost consecutive games to Seckman and Parkway West. It’s been a tough few weeks for a program that’s in the midst of rebuilding and Beauchamp hopes his team can continue to grow and learn as it begins the home stretch of the regular season.