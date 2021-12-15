Parkway West's Wayne takes next step in his dreams

In his four years, he scored over 75 touchdowns for Parkway West.

But before his junior season, his dream got real fuzzy. During the coronavirus pandemic, Wayne's season was put on hold. While the rest of Missouri was set to play, The 6-foot-4 beast was caught on the sidelines, as St. Louis Ccounty remained in lockdown. He found himself wishing to take one more snap as he watched friends suit up on Friday nights.

"I was like, they could sneak me in the locker room, I'd play that night," Wayne said. "I just wanted a couple of plays then."

Once given the green light, Wayne cherished every snap. Every hard hit, every gasser and rep made him appreciate the sport that much more, knowing how quickly it could be taken away.

"It made me appreciate football that much more," Wayne said. "Especially coming into my senior year."

Wayne joins the likes of Blaine Gabbert and Tyler Gabbert, who will leave Ballwin for Columbia. From the get-go, the Tigers had his ear from how they approached the four-star receiver.