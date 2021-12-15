Parkway West's Wayne takes next step in his dreams

BALLWIN — Ja'Marion Wayne's dream that has circled around his head from the beginning of his football career is very simple.
The Parkway West senior wants to make a living doing what he loves — scoring touchdowns.
On Wednesday, the Longhorns standout took the next step in making that dream a reality, putting his name to paper and signing his letter of intent to play football at the University of Missouri.
"It feels like achieving that next level and getting closer to that dream," Wayne said. "I've dreamed about this for a long time, but the dream ain't over yet."
Wednesday was the first day high school athletes could sign letters of intent to play football at the NCAA Division I or Division II level.
Wayne, a four-star recruit, was a two-way standout for the Longhorns all four of his years there. While he racked up an obscene amount of yards and tackles, his knack for finding the end zone was uncanny.
The senior scored in every possible way in his farewell tour for Parkway West, throwing for a score, rushing for 12, catching six, returning four touchdowns on special teams and scoring via a pick-six on defense.
"In the 24 years I've coached, I've never coached a player like him," Longhorns coach Jeff Duncan said. "Someone with that kind of ability, someone that explosive and someone who can do multiple things on both sides of the ball."
In his four years, he scored over 75 touchdowns for Parkway West.
But before his junior season, his dream got real fuzzy. During the coronavirus pandemic, Wayne's season was put on hold. While the rest of Missouri was set to play, The 6-foot-4 beast was caught on the sidelines, as St. Louis Ccounty remained in lockdown. He found himself wishing to take one more snap as he watched friends suit up on Friday nights.
"I was like, they could sneak me in the locker room, I'd play that night," Wayne said. "I just wanted a couple of plays then."
Once given the green light, Wayne cherished every snap. Every hard hit, every gasser and rep made him appreciate the sport that much more, knowing how quickly it could be taken away.
"It made me appreciate football that much more," Wayne said. "Especially coming into my senior year."
Wayne joins the likes of Blaine Gabbert and Tyler Gabbert, who will leave Ballwin for Columbia. From the get-go, the Tigers had his ear from how they approached the four-star receiver.
"They told me about everything upfront and it was just all the support," Wayne said. "I felt the support from Day 1. They came to me as no other school came to me."
Wayne joins a loaded recruiting class and his coach knows exactly what the Tigers are getting.
"They're getting one of the best players in the state, if not the country," Duncan said. "He's proven himself on the classroom and on the field."
While he's been a scoring savant, Wayne is willing to help the team on either side of the ball.
He'll even suit up on the line if Mizzou asks.
"I just want to bring something that the team doesn't already have," Wayne said. "Wherever they're lacking, put me in coach, I'll show you what I can do."