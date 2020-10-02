Patterson shines on both sides of ball as Hillsboro outscores Windsor

BARNHART — In a night filled with offense, it was only fitting that the Hillsboro High defense stepped up when it was needed the most.
Known as a standout running back, Jaxin Patterson came up with two fourth-quarter interceptions, including a pick-six to end the game as Hillsboro pulled away for a 64-42 win over Windsor on Friday night in a Mississippi Area Red Conference contest.
“I'm really happy for Jaxin,” Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said. “He hadn't had a pick on the year yet.”
Patterson shined on both sides of the ball, running for 186 yards on 24 carries and scoring four offensive touchdowns to add to his defensive score. Griffin Ray passed for 138 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks.
Hillsboro (3-3, 2-1) needed every bit of offense to overcome a career game by Windsor quarterback Derek Williams, who ran for 290 yards and scored four touchdowns and added another 78 yards and another score through the air.
“We told the kids all week that we knew what type of kid they had back there at quarterback,” Sucharski said. “We told them, ‘Hey if you let him get loose, he will (hurt us).”
Patterson followed an 11-yard touchdown run by Ray with a 49-yard rushing score of his own to finally give Hillsboro some separation at 58-42 late in the fourth.
Both teams put up videogame type numbers in an offensive shootout that featured numerous highlight-reel type plays.
Hillsboro started it off with a 35-yard touchdown run by Austin Romaine to cap off its first drive and a 1-yard touchdown run by Patterson on its second drive of the game.
Those two scores were sandwiched between a 28-yard touchdown run by Williams for Windsor (2-3, 0-2) to trim the deficit to 14-6 heading into the second quarter.
Then the offenses really got rolling, combining for 44 points in the 12 minutes before halftime.
Windsor appeared to gain the momentum on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Conner Begeman and a 61-yard scoring run by Williams to give the Owls their first lead at 20-14.
“He played his heart out, there's no doubt about it,” Windsor coach Alex DeMatteis said of Williams. “This was his best game of the year and this is kind of what I've been waiting for from him.”
Two plays before Williams’ run, Romaine was hurt after being stopped short on fourth down. He was helped off the field unable to put any weight on his left leg. He had 85 yards rushing on seven carries at the time.
Sucharski hopes the injury isn’t serious.
“We kind of had to face some adversity there in the first half, there's a couple guys who got hurt that are big players for us and I'm proud of the kids for battling through that," Sucharski said.
Undeterred, Hillsboro would regain the momentum by answering with two touchdowns in nine seconds. Ray started the salvo with a 3-yard touchdown run and Gabriel King came up with a 20-yard scoop and score after Windsor couldn’t handle the ensuing kickoff to give the Hawks a 28-20 lead with 2:07 left in the half.
Williams wasn’t finished. The senior quarterback seemed stopped behind the line of scrimmage, but he reversed course to find open field for a 61-yard run that tied the game with 37 seconds left in the half.
But Hillsboro needed just 21 seconds to regain the advantage as Tyler Watson made a dazzling one-handed catch and turned it into a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ray to give the Hawks a 36-28 halftime lead.
The teams combined for 476 yards of offense in the first two quarters. Williams had 171 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns.
Patterson kept the scoring going by opening the third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run for the Hawks.
But Williams answered with a 61-yard touchdown run and Chris Butts followed with a 28-yard touchdown run to pull Windsor to within 44-42 heading into the fourth.
“Hillsboro is a good, tough, downhill running team so we're going to have to improve there with our run defense for sure,” DeMatteis said. “This is year 14 in a row we've lost the Hillsboro and my goal for our team was to give them all that they could handle. I think we did that tonight.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.