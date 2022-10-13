Pattonville Pirates at Hazelwood Central Hawks

On Pattonville: Has lost its last 10 games against Hazelwood Central dating back to 2008. Hasn’t beaten the Hawks since 2007. … Senior quarterback Byron McNair has completed 94 of 140 passes for 1,356 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Michael Allen Jr. has rushed for 222 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Lawrence Jackson has rushed for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver DeAndre Rush Jr. has caught 29 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Terrell Porter Jr. has made 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman August Heiligenstein has made 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

On Hazelwood Central: Plays its second and final regular-season home game. … Has won 10 in a row and 14 of its last 15 against Pattonville. … Junior quarterback Jackson Sommerville has completed 56 of 114 passes for 1,006 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 321 yards and six touchdowns. Freshman running back Kareem Burns has rushed for 554 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Tobias Williams has caught 19 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior defensive back Dion Jones has made 47 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Sophomore defensive back Marvin Martin has made four interceptions.