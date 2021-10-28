Pattonville Pirates at Timberland Wolves

On Timberland: Hosts first home postseason game since it lost to Battle 34-14 in a Class 5 district final on November 9, 2018. ... Faces Pattonville for the first time this century. Three losses this season came to Holt, Francis Howell and Troy, which are a combined 24-3. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has passed for 1,432 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 1,110 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 19 receptions for 275 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Josh Gibbs has made 15 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Tank Billings has made 20 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Nick Turner has 95 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Ryan Nuesse has 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. At defensive back, Billings has 26 tackles and three interceptions. Defense has 12 interceptions and recovered eight fumbles.