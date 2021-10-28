Pattonville Pirates at Timberland Wolves

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 first round.
Seeds, records: No. 5, Pattonville 4-5; No. 4 Timberland, 6-3.
Last week: Pattonville 27, Hazelwood East 12; Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 28.
On Pattonville: Makes first postseason appearance since 2019 after forgoing the fall 2020 season for spring of 2021. Beat Marquette 21-17 on October 26, 2018 for last postseason victory. …Five losses this season came against Hazelwood Central, Marquette, Kirkwood, Eureka and Summit, which are a combined 38-7. … First time facing Timberland this century. … Freshman quarterback Kameron Eleby has passed for 594 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for five touchdowns. Senior running back Charles Johnson Jr. has rushed for 526 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver DeAndre Rush Jr. has 232 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Terrell Porter Jr. has 70 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Junior linebacker Tony Porter Jr. has 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. Senior linebacker Zion Bradsher has 19 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior defensive lineman August Heiligenstein has 27 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.
On Timberland: Hosts first home postseason game since it lost to Battle 34-14 in a Class 5 district final on November 9, 2018. ... Faces Pattonville for the first time this century. Three losses this season came to Holt, Francis Howell and Troy, which are a combined 24-3. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has passed for 1,432 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 1,110 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 19 receptions for 275 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Josh Gibbs has made 15 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Tank Billings has made 20 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Nick Turner has 95 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Ryan Nuesse has 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. At defensive back, Billings has 26 tackles and three interceptions. Defense has 12 interceptions and recovered eight fumbles.