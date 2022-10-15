Pattonville rallies in final minute to end 10-game skid to Hazelwood Central

FLORISSANT — Nathan Friedrich didn’t catch a pass, but his hands were invaluable Saturday afternoon.

A sophomore holder for the Pattonville football team, Friedrich snagged a high and hot snap on an extra-point kick and got it down in time for sophomore kicker Bryan Orta to drill it through the uprights as the Pirates rallied in the final minute for a 20-19 win at Hazelwood Central.

“It was kind of nerve racking,” Friedrich said. “I was trying to get it down as fast as I could so he could kick it and not get blocked. It feels good.”

It’s the first time Pattonville (5-3 overall, 2-2 Suburban Yellow) has beaten Hazelwood Central since 2007 and snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Hawks.

The Pirates engineered this rare win over their one-time Suburban North rival behind a strong defensive effort and a clutch drive by backup sophomore quarterback Kameron Eleby.

Eleby came on in relief of injured senior signal caller Byron McNair to start the second half. The Hawks defense did not make it easy on him. Hazelwood Central sacked him four times, including three by senior defensive lineman McKinley Williams.

At one point Eleby tossed six successive incomplete passes and missed on 8 of 9.

“We know they’re a tough-nosed team,” Pattonville assistant coach Kent Booth said. “For him, he had some hard times.”

Booth took over head coaching duties on Saturday after longtime Pattonville coach Steve Smith was suspended for one game following his first career ejection during last week’s overtime loss to Seckman.

After nearly two full quarters of struggling and with time running down, Eleby put together a drive when the Pirates had to have it. Trailing 19-13, Pattonville’s defense forced a Hazelwood Central punt and its offense took over at the Hawks’ 41-yard line.

Eleby missed on his first throw on first down and was under pressure on second down but scrambled into open space and hit senior receiver Mike Montoya for a 12-yard pick up. On the next play he hit Montoya again, this time for 5.

On second-and-5 at the 24, Eleby took off through the middle of the field and broke several tackles, including one that cost him his right shoe, on his way to a 14-yard gain to give the Pirates first-and-goal at the 10.

“I was determined,” Eleby said. “I didn’t have the kind of start I wanted to have coming out in the second half. I just had to overcome that adversity and finish through for my team.”

On the next play Eleby fired a dart into the end zone that junior receiver DeAndre Rush Jr. hauled in to tie the game at 19 with 49 seconds remaining.

Friedrich hauled in the high snap and got it down for Orta who gave the Pirates their first lead of the second half.

“I had faith he’d get it down,” Orta said. “I’m not thinking about the kick. I go and hopefully I make it. It’s satisfaction and enjoyment that I made it to get the lead.”

Eleby completed 8 of 18 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He was the second Pirate to throw a touchdown pass Saturday. Senior receiver Tory Allen chucked a 45-yard pass to wide open senior receiver Vintez Moss on a halfback pass on the Pirates’ first play from scrimmage as Pattonville took a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes and 44 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Hazelwood Central (3-5, 1-3) drew even when freshman running back Kareem Burns capped an 11-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 1:59 left in the first.

Burns was a workhorse for the Hawks as he rushed for 100 yards on 21 carries.

Pattonville took a 13-7 lead when junior running back Michael Allen Jr. punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 to play. The extra point was never attempted after the snap went over Friedrich’s head.

Hazelwood Central answered two plays into its next drive as junior Daronne Wright hit senior receiver Tobias Williams across the middle for what turned into a 70-yard touchdown reception with 1:17 in the half. Pattonville blocked the extra point and the teams went into halftime tied at 13.

Hazelwood Central took a 19-13 lead when Pattonville gave it the ball at its own 1. Lined up to punt, the snap went over Orta’s head deep in his own territory and Hazelwood Central covered up the loose ball just outside the end zone.

“It’s part of the game,” Orta said. “Sometimes the snaps are going to be high or low. I just try to do the best I can with what I get.”

Running back Antoine Gunn punched in the 1-yard score to put the Hawks in front.

Hazelwood Central then recovered the ensuing kickoff when it pooched the ball into an open space of the field and beat Pattonville to it. But the Hawks gave the ball back four plays later when Pattonville jumped on an errant lateral. It was the first of four second-half turnovers for the Hawks.

At linebacker, Allen reached in and yanked the ball out of Burns’ hands on the first play of Hazelwood Central’s next drive. On the second play of the Hawks’ following drive Gunn and Wright didn’t exchange the handoff cleanly and Pattonville sophomore lineman Xavier Stepney grabbed the bouncing ball.

The Hawks defense was on the field for much of the fourth quarter and eventually wore out.

“You can’t put the ball on the ground in the fourth quarter and we did it twice,” Hazelwood Central coach Carey Davis said. “We’re still young and still learning. It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating. That’s how football is. It’s a game that teaches you how to overcome adversity and just keep working.”

Pattonville worked all the way until the end and was rewarded with a win that will no doubt delight its head coach when he’s back with his team.