Pattonville roars back for rivalry victory against Ritenour

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Senior quarterback Logan Williams ended his Pattonville football career Friday with a victory against rival Ritenour.
Williams threw for three touchdown passes and ran in for three more as the Pirates (4-1) ended the spring season with a 63-41 win over the Huskies (1-3) at Pattonville.
If the teams had been playing pinball, they would have tilted from scoring too many points. Pattonville extended its winning streak against Ritenour to four games.
Williams completed 7 of 15 passes for 163 yards, including touchdown tosses of 36, 16 and 70 yards. He also rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries. He scored on runs of 2, 5 and 5 yards.
"I'm very happy. We all came out and just did our job," Williams said. "I've got to give props to my guys up front. I couldn't do what I do without them. I wouldn't have done any of that if not for them. The guys on the defensive side of the ball did their thing, too. Special teams set us in good position, too. It was a big team win."
Pattonville rushed for 311 yards. Junior running back Charles Johnson Jr., gained 187 yards on 26 attempts. He scored on runs of 16 and 35 yards.
"When the game began, our running game wasn't open," Johnson said. "When we started using the pass, that really loosened the defense and I was able to break through. When you keep your feet moving, you can do things. We know how good our offense is. We were confident. Our quarterback is a special guy. He has a strong arm and he can read the defense. He's a great player."
Senior receiver Lajuan Morgan caught two touchdown passes from Williams for 16 and 70 yards.
Pirates senior receiver Daveon Whittaker caught a 36-yard touchdown pass and he also returned an interception 60 yards for the final score of the game.
"They both were nice, but I'd rather catch touchdown passes any time," Whittaker said.
Junior Julia Blankenship had a career night. In her first season kicking for Pattonville, Blankenship booted nine extra points. Blankenship is doing double duty this spring as she also plays soccer, playing center back.
"I was a little nervous at first," Blankenship said. "I was able to shake off the nerves. I never thought I'd kick nine in a game. I'm not tired. I play soccer so I'm used to kicking."
Ritenour put up some big numbers as well. On the grounds, the Huskies rushed for 283 yards.
Senior quarterback Marcellus Griffin ran for 194 yards on 37 carries. Griffin scored TDs on runs of 2, 30 and 1 yards. He also threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 5 of 8 passing. His touchdown passes were 63 and 69 yards.
Ritenour first-year head coach Kyle Wagner marveled at the game Griffin played.
"Marcellus Griffin was special," Wagner said. "He stepped up and played great on defense. He made big plays on the offensive side. All that kid has done is what I've asked him since I've taken over. I can't say enough about him. He's a special player and a special person."
This was the final game of the spring season for both teams.
Neither competed in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic and opted into the alternate fall season offered this year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Ritenour jumped out to a 14-0 lead. The Huskies took the opening kickoff and went 62 yards on 15 plays, converting three fourth downs. Sophomore running back Elijah Fry scored on a 2-yard run. Griffin scored on a 2-yard run with 9 minutes left in the first half.
"They had us back on our heels," Pattonville coach Steve Smith. "We had to make some adjustments. They put our backs against the wall and we made some adjustments. We were able to score points, which was very good. They came out and did some new things. We know that no matter what the records are, when Pattonville plays Ritenour, it's going to be a slugfest."
But Pattonville rallied to tie the game 21-21 when Whittaker caught ball along the right sideline. He cut back and ran across the field and scored in the left side of the end zone for a 36-yard TD.
"This was a fun game," Whittaker said. "I found a way to get open and our quarterback gave me a chance. I just took it home."
However, Ritenour used a fake punt to take a 27-21 lead. A high snap almost foiled the play. Griffin leaped and caught the snap. He threw to senior Koreyon Harris, who used two good blocks to score a 63-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked with 1:19 left in the half.
"We felt like we needed to make something happen there," Wagner said. "We needed a spark. The snap almost threw us off but Marcellus made the play. I told Koreyon to leave everything on the field tonight and he did. That was a big play."
Pattonville did not run out clock. Instead, the Pirates took the ball on their own 43. Six plays later, Willaims looked like a gunslinger, sidearming a laser to Morgan in the back of the end zone. Blankenship's PAT gave Pattonville a 28-27 lead with 32 seconds showing.
In the second half, Pattonville scored twice in the third quarter for a 42-27 lead. The Huskies scored twice in the fourth quarter and the Pirates added three more touchdowns.
Wagner said he was proud of his team.
"Last year, we came out here and it was a blowout game," Wagner said. "My guys didn't have a chance in it. We were this one all the way to the end. We came out fighting. They gave everything they had and I'm proud of them for that. They can hold their heads up and be proud."
The good news for both teams is when the fall season starts, the Pirates and Huskies will open the season against each other at Ritenour.
"This was great. You know, they like to do a lot of talking and not playing," Johnson said. "So we beat them and we got to go into he locker room and celebrate like crazy. We're going to try and do it again then next season," Johnson said. "Beating Ritenour is always fun."