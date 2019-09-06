O’FALLON, MO. – Cairo Payne always played fast.
As a slot receiver for Fort Zumwalt North the past two seasons, Payne flew around the field causing havoc for opposing defenses. As the Panthers’ quarterback this season, he still causes havoc, but now he uses both his lightning-quick feet and his rocket arm.
Payne darted for 136 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and added 150 yards and two scores through the air, including the go-ahead 70-yard bomb to Izaiah Hartrup as Fort Zumwalt North defeated Fort Zumwalt West 37-20 on Friday.
The senior signal-caller was already doing damage with his legs, but trailing 10-7, late in the third quarter, Payne dropped back and unleashed his arm, hitting Hartrup streaking down the middle of the field for an electric 70-yard touchdown.
“That was a post, and we were waiting on that the whole game, to get me on a one-on-one” Hartrup said. “I knew (Cairo) was going to be able to get me the ball, and he aired it out and I was able to go get it.”
But it was Payne’s legs that eventually closed out the game for the Panthers. After a blocked punt by Collin Pierce resulted in a safety and a 16-13 lead, Payne carried the ball on the next eight plays, polishing off the drive and the game with a 9-yard touchdown run.
“On every position on the field, you’ve got to have heart,” Payne said. “Transitioning back to QB, I just like helping my guys out, and if carrying the ball 12 straight times is what I have to do help my boys win, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
Fort Zumwalt West came out in the opening quarter with a physical defense. After pinning the Panthers inside their own 5-yard line on the opening kickoff, the Jaguars forced a quick punt, which was returned 25 yards by Max Koviak to the Panthers’ 13-yard line. Two plays later, Jaguars’ quarterback Jake Murphy faked a handoff up the middle and scooted 11 yards over right guard to give West a 7-0 lead.
The Jaguars would muster only one yard on their next three drives, allowing the Panthers to establish a rhythm on offense. After gaining yardage on misdirection runs, Payne went to the air, completing five consecutive passes in the second quarter. His fifth pass was a beautiful teardrop over the outstretched arm of a Jaguars’ defender and into the hands of Jack Newcomb in the right corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown to tie the score.
But before the end of the half, James Strauss began getting his rhythm as well. Strauss, who gained 91 yards against Eureka a week ago, gained 39 of the Jaguars’ 42 first half rushing yards on the final drive of the half. Although it did not result in points, it established the Fort Zumwalt West power running attack as a force.
“The first half we were just having errors, and just beating ourselves,” Strauss said. “We finally started to put the whole heart into it, and it started clicking.”
Strauss took over the third quarter. With little movement side-to-side, Strauss barreled up the gut of the Panthers’ defense for gains of 21 and 23 yards to set up a 30-yard field goal by Matt Lange. Strauss churned up 66 of his 133 rushing yards in the third quarter alone, cutting the lead to 14-13.
But the athleticism of Payne and Hartrup were just too much to overcome for the Jaguars’ defense.
After Payne’s run pushed the lead to 10, Hartrup stepped in front of a Jake Murphy pass and returned it 53 yards to make no doubt of the outcome. It was his second pick-six in two games.
Hartrup, who also unleashed a 54-yard punt to pin the Jaguars deep in their own territory, had 101 yards receiving.
“I think I’m an all-around athlete, and I’m glad I’m able to help my team in every position,” Hartrup said. “The stats are going to come, I just want to win for my brothers.”
The final score was not indicative of the competitiveness of the game, or the quality of the defenses, as 33 points were scored in the final quarter to set the gaudy point total.
“Both defenses had the other offenses bottled up for about the first 42 minutes of the game, before it got pretty weird there at the end,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon said. “It was a slugfest. I have a ton of respect for that team and their coaches.”