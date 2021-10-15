Peete comes up big as Duchesne rolls past Winfield

"We kept pushing and we kept working," Peete said. "We were all motivated to win. Everybody was clapping for each other. I'm proud of my team."

Duchesne won the game of field position in the first quarter. Winfield went three-and-out and had to punt from its 4-yard-line after the Pioneers lost the ball on downs for the second time inside the 10. The snap to punter Wade Ellison, a senior, was too high. He was swarmed by three Pioneers, who blocked his attempt to kick it. The ball was loose and junior linebacker Philip Peltes recovered the ball in end zone with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. Senior Trevor Saguto added his first of seven extra points.

"Nope. My leg never gets tired of kicking extra points," Saguto said. "That means we're scoring."

The Pioneers' ensuing kickoff was a high but short. The ball was fumbled and Duchesne's senior Uriah Clark recovered it at the Winfield 29. Baker-Mays struck quickly. He threw a swing pass to junior Rob Jones. Showing some shifty moves, Jones darted in and out of a couple of Warriors and then raced into the end zone with 14 seconds showing.

Duchesne blew the game open with three touchdowns in the second quarter, when the rain finally stopped, for a 34-0 lead going into halftime.