Peete comes up big as Duchesne rolls past Winfield

WINFIELD — Duchesne High junior Terrell Peete knows what to do with the football when he has it in his hands.
Peete scored four touchdowns and threw for another to spark the Pioneers to a 62-0 win over Winfield on a cold, rainy Friday night.
Peete caught touchdown passes of 17 and 29 yards. He also rushed for 74 yards, including touchdown runs of 9 and 11 yards, on just nine carries. He also completed a 47-yard touchdown pass.
"I put the work in," Peete said. "I'm pretty shifty out there. I had a feeling this was going to be a good game. My mentality is to go hard on every time I touch the ball."
Duchesne coach Charlie Elmendorf has seen Peete perform well in big games.
"He's just a heck of a player," Elmendorf said. "He plays well. He was a big spark to our offense."
Junior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half. Baker-Mays hit on 13 of 21 passes for 230 yards.
"I feel like we all did pretty good in the game," Baker-Mays said. "We could make a few less mistakes. Overall, though, it came out all right."
The Pioneers, the No. 9 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com poll, won its fourth consecutive game to improve to 6-2. Winfield fell to 5-3. The Pioneers have won five of the last six in their head-to-head meetings with the Warriors.
"We kept pushing and we kept working," Peete said. "We were all motivated to win. Everybody was clapping for each other. I'm proud of my team."
Duchesne won the game of field position in the first quarter. Winfield went three-and-out and had to punt from its 4-yard-line after the Pioneers lost the ball on downs for the second time inside the 10. The snap to punter Wade Ellison, a senior, was too high. He was swarmed by three Pioneers, who blocked his attempt to kick it. The ball was loose and junior linebacker Philip Peltes recovered the ball in end zone with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. Senior Trevor Saguto added his first of seven extra points.
"Nope. My leg never gets tired of kicking extra points," Saguto said. "That means we're scoring."
The Pioneers' ensuing kickoff was a high but short. The ball was fumbled and Duchesne's senior Uriah Clark recovered it at the Winfield 29. Baker-Mays struck quickly. He threw a swing pass to junior Rob Jones. Showing some shifty moves, Jones darted in and out of a couple of Warriors and then raced into the end zone with 14 seconds showing.
Duchesne blew the game open with three touchdowns in the second quarter, when the rain finally stopped, for a 34-0 lead going into halftime.
"Our kids executed really well," Elmendorf said. "Our defense was tough as nails. I thought our defense was just outstanding. Those guys were flying around out there. I'm real happy."
Beginning at the Winfield 35, the Pioneers struck pay dirt in two plays. Baker-Mays found Peete for a 17-yard TD pass and a 21-0 lead with 7:47 left the half.
Winfield finally mounted a drive. Junior Cody Mense caught a 42-yard pass from Ellison to the Duchesne 40. Two plays later, Cam Lee intercepted an Ellison pass and returned it 41 yards to the Winfield 29. After an incompletion, Baker-Mays saw Peete over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown toss.
A second Ellison interception gave Duchesne the ball at its 40. The drive ended with Peete scoring on a 9-yard run for a 34-0 lead with 3:37 left in the half.
"They stacked the box on us so we were able to throw the ball. We had some good runs," Elmendorf said. "Our offensive line did a better job as the game went along. Our kids are starting to understand what we want to do offensively. I think we're making progress and getting better."
A 39-yard touchdown catch-and-run by junior Jamond Mathis started the running clock at 10:07 in the third quarter. Peete scored his fourth touchdown at 5:31 when he ran in from the 11.
Lee caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Peete early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Taron Peete scored on a 17-yard quarterback keeper with 15 seconds to play for the final touchdown.
Duchense took the opening kickoff and drove the Winfield 5 after a 58-yard return by Peete. The Pioneers lined up for a field goal but a bad snap forced Peete, the holder, to run and he failed to get the first down.
"We got down there and they made a tough stand," Elmendorf said. "We had a bad snap on the field goal attempt but we bounced back after that. We were pretty opportunistic."
Winfield had just two first downs in the game. Saguto, a linebacker, led the Duchesne defense with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.
"It was a great team win, Saguto said. "We're never satisfied. We know we're a good defensive team. We haven't lived up to what we should be this year. Hopefully, this is a good statement game for us."