Peoria erupts in second half to roll past Mascoutah in Class 5A quarterfinal

MASCOUTAH — Zane Timon felt good at halftime.

The senior quarterback guided his offense to a trio of touchdowns as Mascoutah carried a one-possession lead into halftime of the Class 5A football state quarterfinal Saturday against Peoria.

But that high-powered attack went into deep freeze the rest of the way on a chilly afternoon in St. Clair County.

Peoria threw a blanket over the Indians in the second half on the way to a 36-21 triumph at Mascoutah High.

The Lions (11-1) advanced to face Morris (10-2) in a semifinal contest Nov. 19. Mascoutah had its dream postseason end at 8-4.

The Indians were off and rolling in the first half as Timon hit senior Quincy Hall on touchdowns passes of 38 and 7 yards.

But the same offense that racked up 126 points over its previous three games came up empty on all four second-half possessions.

"We pushed and we pushed and we pushed," said Timon, who hit on 6 of 25 passes for 107 yards. "I guess the (long) season finally took its toll on us."

Peoria took advantage to score three times over the final two quarters, thanks in part to standout senior running back Malachi Washington, who scored four times in the game. The 5-foot-10-inch, 172-pounder rushed for 268 yards and carried 40 times.

Washington scored on a 2-yard run midway through the third quarter to bring Peoria to within 21-20. His 1-yard burst, and subsequent 2-point conversion run, then put the Lions in front to stay 28-21 with 1 minute 31 seconds left in the third period. He added a 38-yard scoring gallop late in the final quarter to put the game away for good.

"Their pressure got us," Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said of the Lions' second-half defense. "We did have a few penalties that kept us behind the chains. You can't afford to do that because their pressure really comes after you."

The Indians were well-positioned to continue their run under winter wonderland conditions. Six inches of snow fell overnight in the town of 8,600 and around 100 volunteer residents came out in the morning with shovels to remove the snow from the field and stands. A game-time temperature of 33 degrees, which dipped to 26 by the fourth quarter, created a fun but unusual atmosphere.

Mascoutah parlayed an enthusiastic home crowd into the 21-14 lead.

Senior running back Allen Middleton bowled over from 3 yards out on the first possession for a 7-0 lead.

Peoria answered with a pair of touchdowns in a 12-second span in the second quarter to take its first lead.

Junior quarterback Tino Gist hit T.Q Webb on a 68-yard fly pattern down the left sideline to highlight the blitz.

Timon then worked his magic with Hall. The 38-yard TD pass was set up by a Wyatt Stoltz interception. Timon then hit Hall on a slant up the middle to pump the lead to 21-14 with 1:42 left in the second quarter.

"We knew we were in a good spot," Middleton said. "But we knew they'd come back and fight."

He was right.

Peoria flipped the script with a 22-0 second-half advantage.

"We kept our heads high," Washington said. "We trusted each other. Even though you're down, that doesn't mean anything. We still had time."

Peoria coach Tim Thornton said his team made too many uncharacteristic errors early in the game.

"We just told the kids, 'Hey, we're doing too much to ourselves,' " Thornton said. "We went in and changed our mentality at halftime and came out a different team."

The Indians came from out of nowhere to reach the final eight. They stunned Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland 55-42 in the second round last week after losing to the Bulldogs 56-0 just three weeks early.

That revenge victory helped make the campaign a success, according to Middleton.

"I'm super proud," said Middleton, who rushed for 80 yards on a 21 carries. "Going into this season we lost a lot of guys. A lot of people doubted us. These guys they just put their head down and stuck to the system. We shocked a lot of people."