Piasa Southwestern runs past Vandalia for best start since 2002

Day and Funk provided a thunder and lightning combination out of the backfield, and sophomore quarterback Sam Wolff provided some more punch to an already punishing running attack.

"It's all about confidence and they're buying into what we're doing and that helps," Keith said. "We have some good seniors that anchor that line and we're going to do our best to run the ball."

Funk and Day fed off each other as each took their turn beating on the Vandalia line for four quarters.

"We just made too many mistakes and put our defense up against the wall too many times in the first half," Vandalia coach Jason Clay said. "The defense stopped them every time, but after a while, you start getting tired and they definitely pounded on us. Two- and three-yard runs were turning into big runs and just wore us down."

Vandalia cut into Southwestern's lead early in the fourth quarter when sophomore running back Eric McKinney scored on a 2-yard run.

But Day's 60-yard touchdown sprint all but sealed the game for the Piasa Birds.

Despite three turnovers, Keith was pleased with how his team responded as well as the defense limiting the defending conference champs to just 147 yards of offense and turning the Vandals over four times.

"That's what I'm proud of the kids for," Keith said. "Some things didn't go our way, but we were able to execute and finish."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.