When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 4 semifinal
Records: Platte County 10-3; St. Mary's 11-2
Rankings: Platte County No. 9 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Platte County 38, Grain Valley 21; St. Mary's 28, Farmington 17
Up next: Winner of Ladue-Webb City in championship.
Broadcasts: Prepcasts.com will broadcast video of the game.
On Platte County: Makes seventh semifinal appearance in school history. Has split its previous six semifinal appearances. Most recently it was defeated by Webb City in 2017. Won three consecutive state championships between 2000-02. Has not advanced to the championship game since 2002. ...Junior quarterback Chris Ruhnke has completed 184 of 335 passes for 2,614 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. Junior running back Cayden Davis has rushed for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Trey Phan has rushed for 700 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Dayton Mitchell has 57 receptions for 869 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior Colby Rollings has 29 receptions for 659 yards and nine touchdowns. ….Linebacker Gabe Harmon has 88 tackles. Senior Garret Watson has 14 sacks. Defensive back Trent Reuckert has five interceptions.
On St. Mary's: Makes second semifinal appearance in school history and first since 2012. Has never played for a state championship. Addition of left tackle Quixote McBroom on Sept. 20 helped solidify the offensive line. ...Senior quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy has completed 168 of 309 yards for 2,987 yards, 36 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. Sophomore receiver Kevin Coleman has 70 receptions for 1,442 yards and 23 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Timmy Muxo has 33 receptions for 660 yards and seven touchdowns. Freshman receiver Chase Hendricks has 40 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back DeShawn Fuller has rushed for 909 yards and nine touchdowns. Rolled to a season-high 259 yards and three touchdown last week against Farmington. ...Sophomore linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 127 tackles, 13 sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Patrick Harris has 107 tackles and 13 sacks. Freshman linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 80 tackles and seven sacks. Muxo has 77 tackles and six interceptions. Coleman has eight interceptions.