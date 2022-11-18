Portageville Bulldogs at Duchesne Pioneers

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 1 quarterfinal.
Records: Portageville 10-2; Duchesne 7-4.
Last week: Portageville 58, Charleston 16; Duchesne 38, Brentwood 18.
Up next: Winner of Gallatin (11-0) and East Buchanan (11-1) in Class 1 semifinals.
On Portageville: Won first district championship since 2002. … Has not scored fewer than 30 points in any game this season. … Lost to Scott City in the regular season then avenged that loss on the road in a district semifinal. … Junior Mason Adams was outstanding in district title game as he passed for a touchdown, blocked a punt for a touchdown, forced a fumble and made an interception all while shifting out of his normal linebacker position and into the secondary due to injuries. He was among the leaders in Southeast Missouri during the regular season with 73 tackles and five interceptions. … Junior running back Jamarion Smith rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns against Charleston. He rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns in the district semifinal against top-seed Scott City.
People are also reading…
On Duchesne: Won second district title in three seasons. … Has not advanced to the semifinals since 2005. …Faces Portageville for the first time this century. … All four teams that beat the Pioneers during the regular season won district championships last week. … Senior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays has passed for 1,520 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 234 yards and six scores. Senior running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 584 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior athlete Amorion Oliphant has 786 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-high 15 total touchdowns. … At linebacker Mathis has made 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack and recovered four fumbles. Senior Rob Jones has made 53 tackles and seven interceptions. Oliphant has made 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions.