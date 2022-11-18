Portageville Bulldogs at Duchesne Pioneers

On Portageville: Won first district championship since 2002. … Has not scored fewer than 30 points in any game this season. … Lost to Scott City in the regular season then avenged that loss on the road in a district semifinal. … Junior Mason Adams was outstanding in district title game as he passed for a touchdown, blocked a punt for a touchdown, forced a fumble and made an interception all while shifting out of his normal linebacker position and into the secondary due to injuries. He was among the leaders in Southeast Missouri during the regular season with 73 tackles and five interceptions. … Junior running back Jamarion Smith rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns against Charleston. He rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns in the district semifinal against top-seed Scott City.