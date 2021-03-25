Positive COVID-19 test nixes next two football games for O'Fallon

The O’Fallon football team has canceled its next two games in response to a positive COVID-19 test within the program according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon by O’Fallon Township High superintendent Darcy Benway.
O’Fallon (1-0) was scheduled to host Belleville West (0-1) on Friday in its first home game since October 25, 2019. The Panthers' game at Alton (0-1) slated for April 2 is also canceled.
“Due to the nature of the football drills and practices, it must be presumed that most varsity players were in close contact and exposed to the virus,” Benway said in the release. “As always, (O’Fallon Township High School) maintains the safety of its campus community as the top priority. Accordingly, the entire OTHS varsity football team has been quarantined in an effort to prevent any potential spread of the virus.”
Belleville West picked up a game against Quincy Notre Dame (1-0). The Maroons will travel to the Raiders for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The Belleville West-O'Fallon game is the second Southwestern Conference game canceled off this week's schedule. On Wednesday, Alton canceled its game against East St. Louis, with Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick citing in a news release "a lack of varsity players available on the already COVID-shortened football roster" as the reason.
According to Benway's statement, O'Fallon's quarantined players are expected to return to campus and practice April 6. O’Fallon is scheduled to play at East St. Louis on April 9, but that game could be in jeopardy as well.
“We will work with the IHSA to determine our ability to play East St. Louis on April 9th,” Benway said the release.