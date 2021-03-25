Positive COVID-19 test nixes O'Fallon's next two football games

The O’Fallon football team has canceled its next two games in response to a positive COVID-19 test within the program according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon by O’Fallon Township High superintendent Darcy Benway.

O’Fallon (1-0) was scheduled to host Belleville West (0-1) on Friday in its first home game since October 25, 2019. The Panthers' game at Alton (0-1) slated for April 2 is also canceled.

“Due to the nature of the football drills and practices, it must be presumed that most varsity players were in close contact and exposed to the virus,” Benway said in the release. “As always, (O’Fallon Township High School) maintains the safety of its campus community as the top priority. Accordingly, the entire OTHS varsity football team has been quarantined in an effort to prevent any potential spread of the virus.”

Belleville West picked up a game against Quincy Notre Dame (1-0). The Maroons will travel to the Raiders for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.