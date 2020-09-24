Prep archives: 50 years ago, Stone Phillips helped Parkway West pull off a shocker

Editors note: Throughout this year, we look back at some memorable high school games and athletes. Long before he was the Dateline host, Stone Phillips was making headlines on the pages of the Post-Dispatch for his football heroics at Parkway West High. Here is our original coverage about one of his greatest wins from his sophomore season, an upset of state powerhouse Cape Central on Sept. 27, 1970.
St. Louis county high schools won two of three football games yesterday against outside foes who were considered to be among the best in the state.
Parkway West pulled the biggest surprise, handing Cape Girardeau Central, the No. 6 team in the Post-Dispatch's state rankings, its first regular-season loss in two years, 14-13.
Principia stunned Washington, considered one of the strongest Class 3A teams in the state, 26-18, but Columbia Hickman prevented a St. Louis sweep when the Kewpies, the No. 3 team in the state, stopped Lafayette, 15-0.
Parkway West, which was a 7-6 loser in its opener against De Smet a week ago, nudged Cape when Stone Phillips connected with Don Cameron for a 63-yard touchdown pass play and Steve Weitzel passed to Chad Hessel for the two-point conversion in the third quarter.
Cape, which had rolled up a 68-0 edge over Its first two foes, had held a 13-6 lead at halftime.
Mike Cheezem threw three touchdown passes and scored another TD in Principia's surprising victory over Washington, which had outscored its first two opponents 98-0.
Columbia Hickman improved its record to 3-0, scoring on a safety, a 50-yard punt return by Jim Cochran and a 59-yard run by Lou Onofrio in its victory over Lafayette, which is coached by Tom Travis, a former Hickman assistant.
Postscript: Although Parkway West would have a sub-.500 season his senior year, Phillips would receive some all-conference and all-state recognition. He went on to quarterback the Yale football team, leading it to an Ivy League championship.
In an interview with the Post-Dispatch in 1987, Phillips reflected on his high school career.
"I think back on Jack Wells, my football coach, and Don Martin, my backfleld coach, quite often," Phillips said. "And I remember Al Burr. He was my principal at Parkway West. He was the most influential on me.
"Of all the people I've met Al Burr Is the one I've always admired most. I've been to India to cover the prime minister campaign, to Beirut In Lebanon, followed a lot of political campaigns, but Al Burr's leadership, prlncipals and values are the ones I admire more than any others."
