Preseason area football rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (0-0)
|NR
|2. De Smet (0-0)
|NR
|3. CBC (0-0)
|NR
|4. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|5. Fort Zumwalt North (0-0)
|NR
|6. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|7. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|8. Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|9. Ladue (0-0)
|NR
|10. Kirkwood (0-0)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Lutheran North (0-0)
|NR
|2. Trinity (0-0)
|NR
|3. Mater Dei (0-0)
|NR
|4. Columbia (0-0)
|NR
|5. St. Mary's (0-0)
|NR
|6. Highland (0-0)
|NR
|7. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)
|NR
|8. Cahokia (0-0)
|NR
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)
|NR
|10. Borgia (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
