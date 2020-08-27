 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preseason area football rankings
0 comments

Preseason area football rankings

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (0-0)NR
2. De Smet (0-0)NR
3. CBC (0-0)NR
4. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
5. Fort Zumwalt North (0-0)NR
6. Francis Howell (0-0)NR
7. Eureka (0-0)NR
8. Marquette (0-0)NR
9. Ladue (0-0)NR
10. Kirkwood (0-0)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/27/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Lutheran North (0-0)NR
2. Trinity (0-0)NR
3. Mater Dei (0-0)NR
4. Columbia (0-0)NR
5. St. Mary's (0-0)NR
6. Highland (0-0)NR
7. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)NR
8. Cahokia (0-0)NR
9. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)NR
10. Borgia (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports