|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/30/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (0-0)
|NR
|2. CBC (0-0)
|NR
|3. De Smet (0-0)
|NR
|4. Ladue (0-0)
|NR
|5. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (0-0)
|NR
|7. Kirkwood (0-0)
|NR
|8. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|9. Pattonville (0-0)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Trinity (0-0)
|NR
|2. Lutheran North (0-0)
|NR
|3. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)
|NR
|4. Cahokia (0-0)
|NR
|5. Highland (0-0)
|NR
|6. Columbia (0-0)
|NR
|7. St. Charles West (0-0)
|NR
|8. Borgia (0-0)
|NR
|9. MICDS (0-0)
|NR
|10. St. Mary's (0-0-1)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked