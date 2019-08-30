Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/30/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (0-0)NR
2. CBC (0-0)NR
3. De Smet (0-0)NR
4. Ladue (0-0)NR
5. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
6. Fort Zumwalt North (0-0)NR
7. Kirkwood (0-0)NR
8. Eureka (0-0)NR
9. Pattonville (0-0)NR
10. Francis Howell (0-0)NR
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Trinity (0-0)NR
2. Lutheran North (0-0)NR
3. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)NR
4. Cahokia (0-0)NR
5. Highland (0-0)NR
6. Columbia (0-0)NR
7. St. Charles West (0-0)NR
8. Borgia (0-0)NR
9. MICDS (0-0)NR
10. St. Mary's (0-0-1)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked