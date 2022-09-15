Priory Ravens at MICDS Rams

On Priory: Split its last two meetings with MICDS after scoring a 38-37 win in 2019. Lost last year’s game 42-7. … Senior quarterback Gerard Grewe has passed for 447 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. Has rushed for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Jack Parent has made 14 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Mark Parent has made 10 receptions for 157 yards. … At linebacker Mark Parent has 18 tackles. Junior defensive back Jack Jung has made 11 tackles. As a unit the defense has three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

On MICDS: Scored the first 46 points in last week’s Metro League opener at Westminster. ... Outscored Chaminade and Westminster a combined 67-6 in the first half the last two weeks. ... Sophomore quarterback Brian Gould has passed for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Senior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 292 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 193 yards and six touchdowns and caught eight passes for 86 yards. … Senior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered two fumbles. Sophomore defensive lineman Peyton Simon has 26 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack. Senior defensive back Tyler Peterson has 17 tackles and two interceptions. As a unit the defense has made five interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.