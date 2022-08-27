Priory shuts out Hazelwood West in season opener

CREVE COEUR — Jake Parent saw Gerard Grewe slowing up as he neared the goal line.

The thought crossed the Priory High football coach's mind that maybe his senior quarterback was getting tired.

Or maybe it was something else.

"He carried a lot of the load, but he may have been looking for another guy to run over," Parent said. "That's just his mentality."

Grewe drove the dagger home late with a 37-yard touchdown run to cap a solid start to his final season, and Priory's defense pitched a 21-0 shutout over Hazelwood West at home Saturday afternoon.

"It was fun to get out here and see all that work in the summer get put to good use," Grewe said. "The guys were nervous at first, but we all put it on the line and we came in with a win."

Priory (1-0) has won five of its last six season openers and shut out its first opponent since a 35-0 win over Principia on Oct. 14, 2021.

"Our defense did a great job," Grewe said. "They went right with the game plan and it worked. Props to our defensive coordinator and the players for executing."

Grewe went 13-for-21 for 172 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the rock 15 times for 112 yards and two scores.

The 6-foot-3 gunslinger admitted he was getting a little tired toward the end of the game. But, after seeing multiple teammates play both ways, once he broke free from the scrum, he knew he had to score.

"I just had to keep pushing," Grewe said.

Though he had a punishing touchdown run earlier to go along with his late score, it was the first touchdown of the season that stood out to him.

Dropping back in the pocket, Grewe scanned the defense and saw sophomore Will Puschel all alone against the Hazelwood West's zone defense. Grewe putt just enough touch on the ball to get it to Puschel in stride before the Puschel sprinted untouched into the end zone.

"It wasn't the way I thought it'd come, but it worked out," Grewe said.

That touchdown alone would have been enough because of the way Prior's defense was playing. The Ravens were locked in from the opening whistle. In 41 plays, they allowed just 57 total yards of offense.

Hazelwood West (0-1) got a first down with one minute left in the opening half.

"We have three linebackers that are seniors," Parent said. "We'll be depending on them all year long. That front seven is going to make a lot of plays. That showed up today, a lot."

The Wildcats have been shut out for eight straight quarters, stretching back to last year.

Not having their starting quarterback and starting center really hamstrung the Wildcats' offense. Multiple bad snaps and fumbles behind the line of the scrimmage forced the Wildcats into bad field position time and time again.

"Without being able to run our system, it's hard to be successful in the small things, especially playing a perennial power in the small school with a scholarship quarterback," Hazelwood West coach Rory Seals said. "They showed who they were today, and hats off to them."

Amari Coleman was expected to be the quarterback to start the year before a season-ending injury in the jamboree last week.