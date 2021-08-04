Programs begin to prepare for football in the fall after a spring season

"It felt like a roller coaster last year," Mascoutah senior receiver Thomas Beck said. "We went basketball, football, track and tennis, and now back to football. I've stayed in shape and I'm hoping for the best this year."

The hectic schedule has presented an interesting side effect for the coaches as they slog through the summer heat.

"A lot of what we did in spring is still fresh in kids' mind," Columbia coach Scott Horner said. "I think the learning curve has been more efficient in that aspect."

Many teams are hoping to parlay the success of their spring teams into the fall.

"Anytime you can use a positive springboard to get to your next segment, you want to use that," O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. "With the spring being good and the seniors passing the torch, it gives them that much more motivation to work harder."

The Panthers finished the spring season 3-1 - their only blemish was a 43-40 double-overtime loss to Edwardsville. They also beat East St. Louis 28-19 snapping the Flyers' 27-game Southwestern Conference winning streak.

When the opening day of practice comes around on August 9, Beck and his teammates will be ready to get back to a conventional season with football in the fall.

"I'm happy it's back to normal and we're hoping to get through it all without a hiccup," Beck said.

