Programs begin to prepare for football in the fall after a spring season

MASCOUTAH — Chase Hanson didn't get a chance to stop at McDonald's during the brief football off-season.
The Mascoutah High senior quarterback used to visit the fast-food giant occasionally.
Not this summer.
Thanks to the COVID-19 concerns, the two football seasons have run essentially back-to-back after a spring campaign that ended in late April.
Hanson, who also competed on the state championship track and field team, had little time for any outside activities flying from one sport to the next as the months rolled past.
"I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life with all the back-to-back sports with no rest," Hanson said. "I love this. There was no offseason to gain extra weight."
Yep, no Big Macs for Hanson.
Football practice will kick off again on August 9 following a truncated spring season. That means there were just 107 days since the Indians last took the field.
"It feels like a long summer, but it also feels like a fast summer," first-year Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. "We want to keep them fresh. But, it feels great to be out here now."
Normally, there are nearly 300 days between football seasons, but the schedule shift also slammed a lot of sports together and kept the multi-sport athletes on their toes throughout the last eight months or so.
"It felt like a roller coaster last year," Mascoutah senior receiver Thomas Beck said. "We went basketball, football, track and tennis, and now back to football. I've stayed in shape and I'm hoping for the best this year."
The hectic schedule has presented an interesting side effect for the coaches as they slog through the summer heat.
"A lot of what we did in spring is still fresh in kids' mind," Columbia coach Scott Horner said. "I think the learning curve has been more efficient in that aspect."
Many teams are hoping to parlay the success of their spring teams into the fall.
"Anytime you can use a positive springboard to get to your next segment, you want to use that," O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. "With the spring being good and the seniors passing the torch, it gives them that much more motivation to work harder."
The Panthers finished the spring season 3-1 - their only blemish was a 43-40 double-overtime loss to Edwardsville. They also beat East St. Louis 28-19 snapping the Flyers' 27-game Southwestern Conference winning streak.
When the opening day of practice comes around on August 9, Beck and his teammates will be ready to get back to a conventional season with football in the fall.
"I'm happy it's back to normal and we're hoping to get through it all without a hiccup," Beck said.